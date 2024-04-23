Mohali: 2 of arms cartel held with 6 pistols, ammo

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 22

Police have arrested Amritsar residents Malkeet Singh (28), alias Nawab, who operates an interstate arms cartel, and Gamdoor Singh (33), alias Vicky, and recovered six pistols, 10 rounds and 12 magazines from them.

DSP (Special Cell and Criminal Intelligence) Gursher Singh Sandhu and Special Cell Inspector Shiv Kumar said the suspects were intercepted near Lalru while they were returning from MP with a consignment of weapons. The SUV they were travelling in has also been impounded.

Mohali SSP Sandeep Garg said, “Accused Malkeet Singh of Amritsar is an associate and member of the Gopi Ghanshampuria and Harry Chatha gangs. Around 30 criminal cases have been registered against Malkeet and nearly 100 illegal weapons recovered from the cartel to date.”

A case under the Arms Act was registered at Lalru.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali