2 of Bambiha, Bhuppi Rana gangs held

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 22

The crime branch of the Panchkula police nabbed two members of the Bambiha and Bhuppi Rana gangs from Shyamtu village in the district late last night.

Criminal past A police spokesman said the suspects were involved in more than six cases of extortion, attempt to kill, keeping illegal weapons and threatening to kill in Panchkula, Ambala, other parts of the state and Mohali district in Punjab. He said cases were registered against the duo at the Narayangarh and Baldev Nagar police stations, Phase 8 police station in Mohali, Chandimandir and Raipur Rani police stations.

Those arrested have been identified as Harsimran Singh, alias Seemu, a resident of Nabipur village in Ambala district, and Gurcharan Singh, alias Gunna, a resident of Parwala village in the Raipur Rani block of Panchkula district.

A case under the Arms Act had been registered against the wanted criminals at the Chandimandir Police station. The police have also recovered a country-made pistol, four live cartridges and a car from their possession.

The suspects were today produced before a court, which sent them to two-day police remand to know their involvement in other criminal cases.

A police spokesman said the suspects were involved in more than six cases of extortion, attempt to kill, keeping illegal weapons and threatening to kill in Panchkula, Ambala, other parts of the state and Mohali district in Punjab. He said cases were registered against the duo at the Narayangarh and Baldev Nagar police stations, Phase 8 police station in Mohali, Chandimandir and Raipur Rani police stations.

The police said they were involved in illegal mining. On November 7, 2022, the two accused had damaged the office of the mining contractor, besides threatening to kill him at Bhood village in the Raipur Rani block of Panchkula district. The police had registered a case against the two under Sections 148, 149, 323, 427 and 506 of the IPC in Raipur Rani police station.