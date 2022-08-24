2 officials of Estate Office suspended

Chandigarh, August 23
The UT Administration today placed the services of two more officials of the Estate Office under suspension for their failure to discharge their duties.
During a departmental review meeting regarding the functioning of various branches of the Estate Office held today under the chairmanship of the UT Finance Secretary-cum-Secretary Estates regarding the recovery of pending dues of leasehold, rented properties, possession over resumed properties, vacant plots and disposal of long-pending applications, etc., it was observed that some officials had failed to discharge their official responsibilities and thus caused substantial financial loss to the Administration.
These officials miserably failed to respond on their lack of action on recovery of pending dues of leasehold, rented properties, possession over resumed properties, vacant plots and disposal of long-pending applications.
On account of failure on their part, Sandeep Sharma and Dharmendra, both Senior Assistants, have been placed under suspension with immediate effect by the Estate Officer.
During the suspension period, they will be paid subsistence allowance as per the relevant rules and their headquarters has been fixed at the office of the Assistant Estate Officer-I.
On August 17, five officials of the Estate Office were placed under suspension on similar charges.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF sacks 3 officers for accidental firing of Brahmos missile that landed in Pakistan
Gp Capt, 2 Wg Cdrs deviated from SOPs: CoI | ‘Serious’ lapse...
Supreme Court to consider hearing plea against release of Bilkis Bano rape convicts
Let us see the papers: CJI
On eve of PM's Punjab visit, assault weapons seized in Ferozepur sector
Modi will inaugurate a cancer hospital in Mullanpur, Mohali,...
Supreme Court raps Ramdev for criticising allopathy
He needs to be restrained from abusing doctors: SC
Adani to buy 29% stake in NDTV, launch open offer
No intention to sell our stake: NDTV