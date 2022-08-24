2 officials of Estate Office suspended

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 23

The UT Administration today placed the services of two more officials of the Estate Office under suspension for their failure to discharge their duties.

During a departmental review meeting regarding the functioning of various branches of the Estate Office held today under the chairmanship of the UT Finance Secretary-cum-Secretary Estates regarding the recovery of pending dues of leasehold, rented properties, possession over resumed properties, vacant plots and disposal of long-pending applications, etc., it was observed that some officials had failed to discharge their official responsibilities and thus caused substantial financial loss to the Administration.

These officials miserably failed to respond on their lack of action on recovery of pending dues of leasehold, rented properties, possession over resumed properties, vacant plots and disposal of long-pending applications.

On account of failure on their part, Sandeep Sharma and Dharmendra, both Senior Assistants, have been placed under suspension with immediate effect by the Estate Officer.

During the suspension period, they will be paid subsistence allowance as per the relevant rules and their headquarters has been fixed at the office of the Assistant Estate Officer-I.

On August 17, five officials of the Estate Office were placed under suspension on similar charges.