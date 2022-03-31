2 peddlers held under NDPS Act

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Two drug peddlers have been arrested by the UT police under the NDPS Act. According to the police, an African national, Davies (35), who was residing in Delhi, was arrested from Sector 40 with 314 gm of heroin. The police have registered a case at the Sector 39 police station. In another incident, a suspect, Noor Mohammad (29), a native of Bihar, was nabbed with 21 kg of “chura post”. He was arrested from Ram Darbar, Phase I. A case has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

Docs seek ‘safe environment’

Chandigarh: The Association of Resident Doctors, PGI, has sought safe environment for doctors in the wake of the suicide by a Rajasthan gynaecologist after she faced a murder charge for the death of a pregnant woman during treatment. The association demanded a central law to protect doctors, punishment for perpetrators for assaulting doctors, safe environment for all doctors and ease of filing of FIR by doctors in cases of assault. The association stated, “The doctor, who saved numerous lives during her tenure, couldn’t bear the injustice meted out to her. She hanged herself on Tuesday. The incident is not only unconstitutional but shakes the foundation of medical practice in India.” TNS

Badminton meet from April 1

Mohali: The Mohali District Badminton Association will organise North Zone Invitational Badminton Tournament from April 1 to 3 at Shivalik Public School, Phase 6. The tournament will be played on a league-cum-knockout basis in men/women's singles and doubles and mixed doubles events. Players from parts of the northern region, including Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, are expected to take part in the event. TNS

Bhavan Vidyalaya ranked first

Chandigarh: Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, has been ranked the Best Day School in Chandigarh in the 2022 rankings by Careers 360. Senior Principal Vineeta Arora conveyed her congratulations to teachers and Vice-Principal Suparna Bansal. "Under the mentorship of Padmashri RK Saboo, Chairman, and the management, the school has risen from strength to strength over the years. The school was recently ranked 1st in the country in Academic Reputation," said Vineeta. TNS

Office-bearers’ installation

Chandigarh: An installation ceremony of the Rotary Club of Cosmopolitan, Chandigarh, was held at the Rotary House on Wednesday. Sarvesh Kaushal, former Chief Secretary, was unanimously elected as the first chartered president of the body. Other office-bearers are Hardeep Kumar (vice-president), Col PS Randhawa (secretary), VK Singh (joint secretary), Yogesh Garg (treasurer). Ajay Madan, district governor, was the chief guest at the event. TNS

PGI department wins awards

Chandigarh: Most of the coveted national awards were bagged by the PGI Radiology Faculty and Residents at the prestigious 74th Annual National Radiology Conference of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association held at Bengaluru from March 24 to 27, said Prof (Dr) M S Sandhu, Head, Department of Radio Diagnosis, said, adding that it is a matter of great pride for the department as well as the Institute. The conference was attended by around 3,000 delegates from India and across the globe. TNS

UTCA starts registration

Chandigarh: The Union Territory Cricket Association (UTCA), Chandigarh, has started the registration of players of all formats in both men’s and women’s categories for the season 2022-23. The registration is open at its official website -www.chandigarhcricket.in . The last date for registration is April 7. TNS

Session on media campaign strategy

Chandigarh: The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication, SD College, conducted an interactive session on “Designing Media Campaign Strategy” here on Wednesday. The event was organised in collaboration with the Public Relations Council of India and presided over by former IAS officer Vivek Atray, PRCI senior vice-president CJ Singh and PRCI northern regional head Renuka Salwan.