2 Punjab residents get 10-year rigorous imprisonment in drugs case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 1

A local court has sentenced two Punjab residents, Arjun and Saraj, alias Bau, to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) after convicting them under different sections of the NDPS Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on both convicts.

The police arrested the accused on August 20, 2017. As per the FIR, the accused were arrested on the basis of a tip off that they were roaming in the area of Chandigarh and have procured one country made pistol to assassinate a person.

On the basis of information, a naka was laid near a school in Sector 45, Chandigarh, and from where both accused, Saraj and Arjun, residents of Ferozepur, Punjab, were arrested. They were travelling in a car bearing Punjab’s registration number.

The police signalled them to stop at a naka. Arjun tried to flee from the spot. He was later apprehended and 304 grams of heroin was recovered from him and one country made pistol and a live cartridge were recovered from the possession of Saraj. They both were arrested.

The police registered a case against them for the offences punishable under Sections 21 of the NDPS Act and Section 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Sector 34 police station.

The police claimed that the value of the heroin was approximately Rs8 lakh. The police claimed the accused were members of the Jaipal Gang of Punjab and were facing several criminal cases.

After the completion of the investigation, the police presented a challan before the court. Finding a prima facie case, the court framed charges against the accused for which the accused pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

The counsel for the accused claimed that the accused were falsely implicated in the case, Additional Public Prosecutor Ashok Rohilla argued that the prosecution had proved the case beyond the shadow of doubt.

After hearing the arguments, the court sentenced both the accused to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment after convicting them under the NDPS Act and imposed a fine of Rsone lakh each on them. The court has also sentenced Saraj to undergo five years of RI after convicting him under the Arms Act.