2 robbery suspects nabbed following shootout in Kharar

Mohali/Fatehgarh Sahib, June 1

The Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police, in a joint operation, today claimed to have cracked the Fatehgarh Sahib daylight robbery case with the arrest of two suspects after a shootout at Macchli Khurd village in Kharar.

According to sources, nearly two dozen rounds were fired from both sides. The suspects suffered bullet wounds in the incident.

Had come to pick up car used in crime AGTF team got input about suspects visiting Macchli Khurd village to pick up the car used in the Fatehgarh Sahib robbery, said Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav

In joint ops with Fatehgarh Sahib police, a team flagged down a car, but instead of stopping, occupants opened fire at police, prompting retaliatory fire

The police recovered three .32 pistols along with live cartridges from them; however, the cops didn’t confirm recovery of money

Those arrested have been identified as Gurpreet Singh of Johal Dhai Wala village and Harpreet Singh of Bantara village, both in Tarn Taran. The suspects were involved in the loot of Rs 40.8 lakh from an employee of a petrol station at Bhatmajra village of Fatehgarh Sahib on May 29, claimed the police.

An injured suspect at a hospital.

Police teams also recovered three .32 pistols along with live cartridges from their possession. The police, however, didn’t confirm recovery of the money. Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav today said a team of the AGTF headed by ADGP Promod Ban got an input that persons involved in the daylight robbery were expected to visit Macchli Khurd village here to pick up their car that was used in the crime. A team led by AIG Sandeep Goel, DSP Bikram Brar and DSP Rajan Parminder along with local Fatehgarh Sahib police laid a trap and flagged down a car. “Instead of stopping the car, its occupants opened fire at the police team, prompting retaliatory fire by the cops,” he said. After a brief exchange of fire, the police teams overpowered both suspects, who sustained bullet injuries in the leg. They were undergoing treatment at a hospital. A fresh case under Sections 307 and 473, IPC, and 25 and 27, Arms Act, has been registered at the Sadar Kharar police station. — TNS

Rs 40.8 Lakh loot in Fatehgarh Sahib

Four armed men had looted Rs 40.8L from an employee of a petrol station at Bhatmajra village in Fatehgarh Sahib on May 29. The employee along with a gunman was going in a car to deposit money in a bank branch in Sirhind when four men in a car fired four rounds, snatched guard’s gun and took away cash