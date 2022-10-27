2 sewerage cleaning robots on Chandigarh MC buy list

Sandeep Rana
Chandigarh, October 26
With an aim to eliminate manual sewer cleaning, the Municipal Corporation is going to buy necessary machines/equipment, including two machine hole cleaning robots.
As per stipulated standards, 55 inch long, 32 inch wide and 67 inch tall robots have to be procured with a weight of 80 kg. These will cost around Rs 80 lakh. This is the first time, robots are being arranged for the task in the city.
The MC has prepared a rough cost estimate of Rs 6.40 crore to buy various machines/equipment based on latest technology and conforming to norms for maintaining the sewerage system.
The move comes after Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs’ guidelines asked urban local bodies (ULBs) to have necessary machines/ equipment to eliminate manual sewer cleaning. At least 50% ULBs are to be covered in 2022-23. As per the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, manual scavenging of sewage is banned in India.
According to MC’s estimate, two special purpose grabbing machines mounted on a 1.6 tonne GVW (BS-VI) chassis with hydraulic system, reduction gear box, control panel, accessories have to be purchased.
Besides, 12 sewer inspection cameras, a sewer root cutter, tractor trailer-mounted suction machine and other equipment are on the list.
“The machines/equipment shall adhere to the latest mechanised system to enhance better cleaning of sewerage system and elimination of manual scavenging. The estimate duly checked for Rs 640.50 lakh has been allowed,” said an MC official. The agenda will be tabled at the MC House meeting on Friday.
In its letter to the MC, the ministry said: “Elimination of hazardous entry into sewers and septic tanks for cleaning purposes, along with ensuring safety and welfare of SafaiMitras engaged in such practices is a priority of the Government of India.”
As part of the objective, it asked the ULBs to enumerate sewer entry professionals and register sanitation service operators undertaking septic tank cleaning, provide training to operators and professionals, and ensure requisite safety gear was provided to all such professionals with full government funding.
Rs 6.4 cr for gear
- Two 55”x32”x67” robots weighing 80 kg to be procured at Rs 80 lakh. This is the first time, robots are being bought to clean city sewerage system
- Two vehicle-mounted grabbing machines, 12 inspection cameras, a sewer root cutter, tractor trailer-mounted suction machine are also to be bought for Rs 6.4 cr
