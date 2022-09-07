2 shorter routes to airport proposed, will cut distance by 7 km from Chandigarh side, Punjab and Haryana HC told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 6

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was today told the Chandigarh Administration has proposed two alternative routes for bringing the airport closer.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing before the Bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli, senior counsel Chetan Mittal on the airport’s behalf pointed out the proposed alternative routes would virtually reduce the distance by more than 7 km from the existing route to the road from Chandigarh side. He also told the Bench one of proposals was principally agreed upon after deliberations with all stakeholders. But the State of Punjab unnecessarily brought out security concerns and traffic problems.

Alternatives by UT One proposed route will reduce distance to around 2.85 km

The other route will cut the distance short to around 3.32 km

Responding to a court query, state counsel Avinit Awasti agreed Punjab would not raise any dispute if the Ministry of Defence was agreeable.

The Bench was told the UT’s proposal had been uploaded on the website as per the policy requirement for the clearance of such projects. The counsel representing the ministry added the same would be decided within 45 days.

It also transpired during the proceedings that as per the proposal, feasible and most likely to be cleared, 0.820 km would fall in Punjab out of total 3.703 km. Punjab would have to acquire around 14.07 acres in comparison to 42.81 acres in the Chandigarh area. The court has adjourned to await the decision of Ministry of Defence.

Senior government counsel Arun Gosain told the Bench a supply order had been placed for instrument landing system CAT-II. He added the two proposals had been received from the administration and a decision would be taken.

Appearing before the Bench during the hearing of the petition filed in public interest by the Mohali Industries Association, UT senior standing counsel Anil Mehta had earlier submitted city residents had to travel 11 km to reach the airport. One of the proposed routes will reduce the distance to around 2.85 km, while the other proposed route will cut the distance short to around 3.32 km.