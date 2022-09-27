2 snatch gold chain in Sec 51

Chandigarh: Two motorcycle-borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from a woman in Sector 51. The complainant, a resident of Sector 51, claimed the suspects snatched her chain on September 25. A case has been registered at the Sector 49 police station and an investigation has been initiated. TNS

Train cancelled, 2 short-terminated

Chandigarh: Due to soil erosion on railway tracks on the Kalanaur and Sarsawa sections in Haryana on Monday, three trains had been affected at the Chandigarh Railway Station. Chandigarh-Ramnagar Express was cancelled, whereas Patliputra Express was short-terminated at Roorkee and Lucknow-Chandigarh Express was shot-terminated at Saharanpur, said Station Superintendent JP Singh. The train traffic on the track has been stopped. TNS

Unish, Shikha best shooters

Chandigarh: Unish Holinder and Shikha Chaudhary were declared best shooters in the men’s and women’s category, respectively, on the concluding day of the Chandigarh State Shooting Championship. Jaswant Singh was declared the best shooter in the master’s category in 25m and 50m pistol event, while Divyendu Sharma claimed the top honour in the 50m and 10m rifle category. Devansh Vashishtha won gold medal in the 50m pistol event. Holinder, Dinesh, Munesh and Amardeep also won gold medals in pistol and rifle categories. TNS

Photo exhibition at Alliance Francaise

Chandigarh: To mark World Tourism Day, a photo exhibition, which includes works of artists from the tricity, is being organised by a local photo artist group and Alliance Francaise at its Art Gallery in Sector 36. The exhibition will be on till September 30. TNS

Seminar on medical negligence

Chandigarh: A seminar on “Medical negligence and its legal framework in India” was organised by the Aryans College of Law. Devika Mishra, from the Delhi High Court, was the keynote speaker and Priyanka Yadav was the moderator. Devika interacted with students of LLB, BA-LLB, and other courses. TNS

NSS Day celebrated

Chandigarh: Dr Renuka Mehra, programme officer (girls), Government College of Commerce and Business, Sector 50, was felicitated at a state-level function organised by the Chandigarh NSS Cell, Education Department, for her outstanding contribution as a programme officer.