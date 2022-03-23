2 snatch woman's purse in Chandigarh, arrested

Chandigarh, March 22
Two youths have been arrested by the local police for allegedly snatching a purse from a 70-year-old woman. The complainant, Urmila, a resident of Gobindpura, Mani Majra, reported that while she was returning from the market on Monday afternoon, two miscreants riding a motorcycle snatched her purse containing Rs400 and some documents. The incident took place near her house.
The police were informed following which a case was registered at the Mani Majra police station.
During the investigation, a team, led by Inspector Neeraj Sarna, nabbed the two suspects, identified as Mohammad Aamir (22), a resident of Hallo Majra, who works as a car mechanic, and Rajat Kumar (23), a resident of Daria village.
The snatched documents have been recovered and the motorcycle used in the crime impounded by the police. Aamir has a criminal past with two cases registered against him in Chandigarh.
