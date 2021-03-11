2 snatchers held

Tribune News Service

Mohali: The police have arrested two Kharar youths and recovered a snatched gold chain from them. The suspects, identified as Neeraj Rana and Saurabh Kumar, were booked under Sections 323, 379-B,341 and 34 of the IPC at the Kharar police station on August 12. The police have also recovered the bike used in the crime.

