2 snatchers held

Mohali: The police have arrested two Kharar youths and recovered a snatched gold chain from them. The suspects, identified as Neeraj Rana and Saurabh Kumar, were booked under Sections 323, 379-B,341 and 34 of the IPC at the Kharar police station on August 12. The police have also recovered the bike used in the crime.
