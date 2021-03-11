2 stab eatery worker in Kharar

Mohali, April 26

Two bike-borne youths allegedly stabbed an eatery worker and beat him up with iron rods over old enmity in Shivalik City, Kharar, this evening.

The victim, Gautam, had been admitted to the Civil Hospital, the police said. Eyewitnesses said the incident took place around 8.30 pm when two youths got into an argument with the eatery worker. The duo attacked him with rods and a knife and fled from the spot.

Local residents rushed him to the hospital. Kharar City SHO Satinder Singh said, “The victim had told the owner about past unpaid bills, which infuriated the youths. Today, the duo came and attacked him. The police are investigating the matter.”