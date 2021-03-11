2 thieves land in police net

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 15

The Ramgarh police have arrested two suspects, who carried out thefts in the HSIIDC Industrial Area in the Alipur area of Barwala. The duo has been identified as Ramsaran, alias Sunny, of Alipur village, and Sahil, alias Sainki, of Behad village in Panchkula district.

In the first case, the owner of an industrial unit, in his complaint to the police, had stated that he used to occasionally visit his unit as he works in the Chandigarh-Panchkula area for the past several months.

He said on April 19 around 7 pm, his neighbour informed him that the rear shutter of his unit was open. He immediately reached there at 8 pm and entered the hall by opening the gate and found the shutter was open. The accused stole iron coins, utensils and clothes.

In another case, the accused stole a motorcycle from the Industrial Area on May 1. Bunty, a resident of Raipur Rani, in his complaint to the police, said he was working as a junk scrap picker. On May 1 this year, he came on his motorcycle around 1.30 pm to collect junk in the industrial area, Alipur, Barwala.

After parking his motorcycle in front of a factory, he went inside to collect the junk. When he returned after half an hour, his motorcycle was missing.