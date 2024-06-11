2 trucks collide head-on, drivers charred to death

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 10

Two truck drivers were charred to death after their vehicles collided head-on near Golpura village on the Panchkula-Barwala highway last night. The deceased have been identified as Faiz, a resident of Saharanpur, and Ramjan, a native of Yamunanagar.

Police officials said the accident took place at midnight. Mouli police post in-charge Singhraj said: “The road where the accident took place is single-lane. The head-on collision led to a fire and both drivers were charred to death.” Fire officials said two vehicles were sent to the site from Panchkula and as many from the Alipur fire station.

