2 two-wheeler theft cases solved

Panchkula, December 2
The Panchkula police claimed to have solved two two-wheeler theft incidents. Two accused, who were arrested by the police on November 30, revealed that they were involved in the theft of two Activa scooters in the city.
The suspects have been identified as Arif, a resident of Rampur Maniharan of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh, and Sonu Akbar, a resident of Indira Colony in Sector 17 and presently residing at Shivjot Colony in Daftarpur village in Dera Bassi area of Mohali district.
The incidents
- An Activa scooter was stolen from outside the Yavnika Park in Sector 5 on September 3.
- Another Activa scooter was stolen from the Kisan Mandi in Sector 15 on October 11.
The police said during interrogation the accused revealed that they had stolen an Activa scooter from outside the Yavnika Park in Sector 5 on September 3. A complaint in this regard was lodged by Rahul, a resident of Rajiv Colony Sector 17. A case under Section 379 of the IPC was registered against unidentified persons at the Sector 5 police station.
The police said the accused also revealed that they had stolen another Activa scooter from the Kisan Mandi in Sector 15 on October 11.
A case in this regard was registered under Section 379 of the IPC at the Sector 5 police station. The accused were produced in a court, which remanded them to judicial custody.
