2 UP men nabbed for Rs 2.4-lakh cyber fraud

Chandigarh, September 19

Two cyber criminals who had allegedly duped a city resident of Rs 2.4 lakh have been arrested by the Cyber Cell.

The suspects have been identified as Vilal Ahmed and Shebi Khan, both residents of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. Complainant PS Chopra had claimed to have received a call from an international number in which the caller told him his nephew Karan Arora, who lives in Canada, had a brawl in a club and one person had been severely injured.

The caller claimed if the complainant wanted to get his nephew released, he must pay $4,000. The call was followed by another one in which the caller introduced himself as advocate Jagmohan, who insisted he must pay the money. The complainant transferred Rs 2.40 lakh to an SBI account and later learned he had been duped. The other co-accused in the case are yet to be arrested. — TNS

Converted money into crypto

Suspects converted money into cryptocurrency through an online exchange platform

This year, the Cyber Crime police station has nabbed 100 criminals for duping city residents

#Canada #cyber crime