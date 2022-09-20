2 UP men nabbed for Rs 2.4-lakh cyber fraud

Chandigarh, September 19
Two cyber criminals who had allegedly duped a city resident of Rs 2.4 lakh have been arrested by the Cyber Cell.
The suspects have been identified as Vilal Ahmed and Shebi Khan, both residents of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. Complainant PS Chopra had claimed to have received a call from an international number in which the caller told him his nephew Karan Arora, who lives in Canada, had a brawl in a club and one person had been severely injured.
The caller claimed if the complainant wanted to get his nephew released, he must pay $4,000. The call was followed by another one in which the caller introduced himself as advocate Jagmohan, who insisted he must pay the money. The complainant transferred Rs 2.40 lakh to an SBI account and later learned he had been duped. The other co-accused in the case are yet to be arrested. — TNS
Converted money into crypto
- Suspects converted money into cryptocurrency through an online exchange platform
- This year, the Cyber Crime police station has nabbed 100 criminals for duping city residents
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...