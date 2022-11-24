2 women snatch gold chain in Zirakpur, held

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 23

An alert Panchkula resident helped nab two conwomen who snatched her gold chain at the Singhpura bus stop in Zirakpur.

Complainant Suresh Devi (47), a resident of Sector 14, Panchkula, and a native of Mahendragarh, said she was waiting for a bus at the Singhpura bus stop around 12:30 pm on November 22. Two middle-aged women surrounded her and snatched her gold chain while she was about to board the bus.

The victim raised an alarm, following which bystanders caught hold of the duo and informed the police.

The police said the suspects had been identified as Karamjit (45) and Seebo (55). They belong to the same family.

Zirakpur SHO Deepinder Singh Brar said a case had been registered against the women.