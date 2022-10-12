2 years on, election buzz revisits Panjab University campus

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, October 11

After a gap of two years, meetings in canteens and intense campaigning has made a comeback on the Panjab University campus with the announcement of the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections scheduled for October 18.

With a few days left, students’ political groups have intensified their campaign on the campus, especially at hostels. These groups today left no stone unturned to gather their supporters and spread their message to all departments.

PUSU supporters walk towards Student Centre on the Panjab University campus on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

“With just six days left for the elections, we have to put our best foot forward. The show of strength is a must to convey our agenda to all students on the campus. We just can’t wait to file nominations and start campaigning thereafter,” said Puneet, a supporter of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

“We were already conducting evening meetings. With the announcement of the election schedule, we have intensified campaigning. It’s a crucial time for us as well as for our organisation,” said Prabhdeep, a supporter of the Indian National Students Organisation (INSO).

NSUI members campaign in a hostel on the Panjab University campus on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

Swanky cars

No PUCSC election campaign is complete without swanky cars, bearing the flags of students’ political groups, rolling on the campus. Today also, top-end vehicles were seen on the campus. “It’s not about the status, but it’s meant to catch students’ eye. The youth is always attracted to swanky vehicles and the students’ political parties take this as an opportunity to promote themselves. Over the years, the number of such swanky vehicles has increased on the campus,” said Ashnoor, a supporter of the Student organisation of India (SOI).

“This (people riding luxury cars promoting their political groups) has become prominent in the past few elections. Since this election is being held after a gap of two years, such scenes are becoming more prominent. Banners over cars is now a new normal. But, expensive cars carrying party flags, scarfs, posters and candidates’ messages is something new after the Covid pandemic,” said Gurtesh Singh, a supporter of the Panjab University Students Union (PUSU).

Sleepless nights, lifelong memories

While voters are enjoying the election buzz on the campus, candidates and their strategists are spending sleepless nights. “We haven’t had a proper sleep for three days now. The daytime is for canvassing and approaching students in departments, the evening hours are dedicated to hostellers, and during the night, planning for the next day takes place. A lot of planning depends upon the observations made during the daytime. Inputs from various ends and party supporters are discussed in the presence of all supporters,” said Abhinav, who didn’t wish to name his political outfit. “This is a time to make life-long memories and friends,” added Anoop, a hosteller.

Tech-savvy campaign

The students’ political groups have also started approaching voters through text messages, social media groups and mails. A majority of groups are planning to convey their agenda through the social media in the coming days. “This is the best way to make your presence felt among the voters. Sending bulk messages about candidates as well as agenda online is very convenient. Also, it helps us to assess our voter strength,” added Abhinav.

He said, “The mobile numbers are easily available with the help of seniors and administrative staff.”

Temporary beat boxes

Like the PU campus, which has a permanent police beat box, the police are setting up temporary beat boxes at the prominent colleges, said sources. Recently, cases of violence had been reported from some private colleges. The sources said the police were also planning to restrict the vehicular movement in and around these colleges.

ASA not in the fray

The Dean, Student Welfare, conducted a meeting of all chairpersons and wardens to brief them on the election rules.

The police will conduct surprise checks at the PU hostels to identify outsiders.

Members of the Ambedkar Students’ Association (ASA) executive announced that it would not contest the elections. Nor will it support any of the political groups.

Hostellers — an important vote bank

Hostellers are likely to play a key role this time. With holidays lined up before the elections, a majority of political parties are making sure that the hostellers stay put on the campus and cast their vote.

Get-togethers for voters?

Sources said a majority of groups were planning to throw parties before the polling day. In the past, some student groups had thrown parties at local discotheques, but unofficially.

#Panjab University Chandigarh