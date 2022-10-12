 2 years on, election buzz revisits Panjab University campus : The Tribune India

PU POLLS

2 years on, election buzz revisits Panjab University campus

2 years on, election buzz revisits Panjab University campus

ABVP activists with their presidential candidate Harish Gujjar on the Panjab University campus on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, October 11

After a gap of two years, meetings in canteens and intense campaigning has made a comeback on the Panjab University campus with the announcement of the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections scheduled for October 18.

With a few days left, students’ political groups have intensified their campaign on the campus, especially at hostels. These groups today left no stone unturned to gather their supporters and spread their message to all departments.

PUSU supporters walk towards Student Centre on the Panjab University campus on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

“With just six days left for the elections, we have to put our best foot forward. The show of strength is a must to convey our agenda to all students on the campus. We just can’t wait to file nominations and start campaigning thereafter,” said Puneet, a supporter of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

“We were already conducting evening meetings. With the announcement of the election schedule, we have intensified campaigning. It’s a crucial time for us as well as for our organisation,” said Prabhdeep, a supporter of the Indian National Students Organisation (INSO).

NSUI members campaign in a hostel on the Panjab University campus on Tuesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

Swanky cars

No PUCSC election campaign is complete without swanky cars, bearing the flags of students’ political groups, rolling on the campus. Today also, top-end vehicles were seen on the campus. “It’s not about the status, but it’s meant to catch students’ eye. The youth is always attracted to swanky vehicles and the students’ political parties take this as an opportunity to promote themselves. Over the years, the number of such swanky vehicles has increased on the campus,” said Ashnoor, a supporter of the Student organisation of India (SOI).

“This (people riding luxury cars promoting their political groups) has become prominent in the past few elections. Since this election is being held after a gap of two years, such scenes are becoming more prominent. Banners over cars is now a new normal. But, expensive cars carrying party flags, scarfs, posters and candidates’ messages is something new after the Covid pandemic,” said Gurtesh Singh, a supporter of the Panjab University Students Union (PUSU).

Sleepless nights, lifelong memories

While voters are enjoying the election buzz on the campus, candidates and their strategists are spending sleepless nights. “We haven’t had a proper sleep for three days now. The daytime is for canvassing and approaching students in departments, the evening hours are dedicated to hostellers, and during the night, planning for the next day takes place. A lot of planning depends upon the observations made during the daytime. Inputs from various ends and party supporters are discussed in the presence of all supporters,” said Abhinav, who didn’t wish to name his political outfit. “This is a time to make life-long memories and friends,” added Anoop, a hosteller.

Tech-savvy campaign

The students’ political groups have also started approaching voters through text messages, social media groups and mails. A majority of groups are planning to convey their agenda through the social media in the coming days. “This is the best way to make your presence felt among the voters. Sending bulk messages about candidates as well as agenda online is very convenient. Also, it helps us to assess our voter strength,” added Abhinav.

He said, “The mobile numbers are easily available with the help of seniors and administrative staff.”

Temporary beat boxes

Like the PU campus, which has a permanent police beat box, the police are setting up temporary beat boxes at the prominent colleges, said sources. Recently, cases of violence had been reported from some private colleges. The sources said the police were also planning to restrict the vehicular movement in and around these colleges.

ASA not in the fray

  • The Dean, Student Welfare, conducted a meeting of all chairpersons and wardens to brief them on the election rules.
  • The police will conduct surprise checks at the PU hostels to identify outsiders.
  • Members of the Ambedkar Students’ Association (ASA) executive announced that it would not contest the elections. Nor will it support any of the political groups.

Hostellers — an important vote bank

Hostellers are likely to play a key role this time. With holidays lined up before the elections, a majority of political parties are making sure that the hostellers stay put on the campus and cast their vote.

Get-togethers for voters?

Sources said a majority of groups were planning to throw parties before the polling day. In the past, some student groups had thrown parties at local discotheques, but unofficially.

#Panjab University Chandigarh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

In UNGA, India votes to reject Russia's demand for secret ballot on draft resolution on Ukraine

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Punjab police's AGTF arrests Ludhiana gym owner, two others for aiding gangster Deepak Tinu's escape from custody

3
Punjab

Heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh leads to fall in temperature

4
Punjab

Amid ‘rift’ with Bhagwant Mann-led AAP govt, Punjab Governor turns down BFUHS Vice-Chancellor’s appointment

5
Himachal

Dhauladhar mountains overlooking Himachal's Kangra Valley receive first snow

6
Entertainment

When Rekha claimed Jaya Bachchan cried after watching her 'love scenes' with Amitabh Bachchan in 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar'

7
Nation

How Mulayam Singh Yadav 'piloted' Sukhoi into IAF

8
Punjab

Supreme Court to take up Balwant Rajoana's plea for release for final disposal on November 1

9
Sports

Roger Binny likely to replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president

10
Delhi

32-year-old woman 'gang-raped' at Delhi hotel after being made to consume 'spiked' drink

Don't Miss

View All
2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh will not get a penny; here is why
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Top News

Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm’s end: WHO

Gambia deaths: Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm's end: World Health Organisation

Says shared lab analysis results of drugs with India | Gambi...

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit names senior-most judge Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud as successor

Chief Justice of India UU Lalit names senior-most judge DY Chandrachud as successor

Amid ‘rift’, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit rejects Vice-Chancellor’s selection

Amid 'rift', Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit rejects Baba Farid University VC's selection

Panel of three names for medical university post not sent

Early winter to hit voter turnout, fear Himachal Pradesh netas

Early winter to hit voter turnout, fear Himachal Pradesh netas

NCR states list targets to curb winter pollution

NCR states list targets to curb winter pollution

Union minister Bhupender Yadav chairs meeting


Cities

View All

SGPC to establish International Sikh Advisory Board

SGPC to establish International Sikh Advisory Board

Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doctor booked for negligence

Boy kills self in Amritsar after mother elopes with her paramour

Nagar kirtan held in Amritsar ahead of Gurpurb of Guru Ramdas

Sheetal murder case: Women’s body protests outside police station in Amritsar

Constable caught taking ~5K bribe

Bathinda constable caught taking Rs 5K bribe

Protest in Bathinda over hike in prices of sand

Propofol deaths: PGI submits report, says UT to decide on filing FIR

Propofol deaths: PGI submits report, says Chandigarh Administration to decide on filing FIR

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Crafts mela at Kalagram: Rain pours misery on stall owners

Now, private agency to keep rear lanes clean in Chandigarh

Panchkula rottweiler, pitbull owners get Oct 31 breather

NCR states list targets to curb winter pollution

NCR states list targets to curb winter pollution

Delhi Police questions former AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam over religious event row

Centre, states discuss air pollution in NCR, call for participatory, coordinated approach

Supreme Court to hear Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's plea today

As Delhi receives showers, Twitterati pours memes with #DelhiRains trending

Visitors suffer as ministerial staff on 5-day pen-down strike in Jalandhar

Visitors suffer as ministerial staff on 5-day pen-down strike in Jalandhar

Deterrent plan to check stubble-burning in Kapurthala in place

6 held for kidnapping man back from Dubai

French Bakers owner among four sent to judicial custody

10 stubble-burning cases recorded in Jalandhar

Justice granted but incompletely, rue kin of deceased Dalit youths

Justice granted but incompletely, rue kin of deceased Dalit youths

Chandigarh Road inundated as sewers overflow after rainfall

Tribunal sets aside election of Bar Assn secretary

Road recarpeting work begins

No dept ready to repair damaged stretch of Dugri-Dhandra Road

Dengue: BDPOs told to buy fogging machines

Dengue: BDPOs told to buy fogging machines

Dengue: Civic body targets hotspots in Patiala to spread awareness

2 roads made one-way in Patiala to tackle festive rush

Sealing of 250 shops smacks of vendetta: Patiala MP

Samples collected from sweets shops in Patiala district