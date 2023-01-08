2 years on, enjoy chopper ride at Rose Festival in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, January 7

After a gap of two years, people will be able to enjoy a helicopter ride during the three-day 51st Rose Festival that will be held from February 17 to 19 at the Rose Garden in Sector 16 here.

Apart from the chopper ride, a light-and-sound show, musical and stand-up comedy nights will be held for the first time during the festival.

Rs 1.69cr Highest-ever estimate for fest Rs 1cr For light-&-sound show

The UT Tourism Department has started the process of finalising a company for running the chopper ride service. An official of the department said bids were invited from the eligible agencies latest by January 16 and these would be opened on January 17 in the presence of their representatives. The rates for the ride would be fixed after finalising the company, he said, adding that earlier people had to pay Rs 2,000 per ride per person. People can board the chopper at the Parade Ground in Sector 17. It will then do a tour of the entire city, which people liked very much.

The Municipal Corporation House had recently approved Rs 1 crore, especially for the light-and-sound show. The highest-ever expenditure estimate of Rs 1.69 crore was approved for the festival. This is double the amount spent on the previous editions of the festival.

According to the proposal, waterproof tents, furniture, refreshments and other related expenses will add Rs 34 lakh to the budget.

Further, CCTV cameras, decorative and security light arrangements, and sound system for various events will cost Rs 10 lakh. The MC will incur a cost of Rs 5.55 lakh towards prizes and gifts for participants.

The UT Administrator, Banwarilal Purohit, will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the three-day festival.

In 2021, a symbolic festival without any cultural events was held due to the Covid pandemic. In 2022, the festival was held without the helicopter ride which had been a big attraction at the festival.

Various competitions will be held during the festival.

This edition of the festival is being held under the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative and will be celebrated in line with the Swachh Survekshan guidelines.

Process to select company begins