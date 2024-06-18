2 youths held with 10 phones

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 17

The police have arrested two UP youths and recovered 10 stolen mobile phones from their possession. The suspects, Saavan of Shamli and Ravi of Badaun, have been booked under Sections 379B and 411 of the IPC at the Sohana police station. The complainant, Parminder Parmar, a resident of Sector 52, said a motorcycle-borne youth snatched his mobile phone near Purab Apartments and fled. He said that when he raised an alarm, two car-borne youths chased the snatcher and were able to catch him. The police said they recovered three stolen mobile phones from the possession of the suspect.

#Mohali