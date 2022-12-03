2-yr-old boy dies, mother injured in road accident

Tribune News Service

Ambala, December 2

A two-year-old boy was killed, while his mother suffered injuries after a truck allegedly hit them at the Kalka chowk here today.

The deceased has been identified as Mayank, while the injured woman has been identified as Somwati, residents of Mandi Gobindgarh in Fatehgarh Sahib. Mayank died on the spot, while his mother was rushed to the Civil Hospital, Ambala City, with head and leg injuries.

According to information, the victims had de-boarded a bus and were crossing the intersection when the incident took place. They were going to get medicine for Mayank from the Civil Hospital.

In her complainant, Somwati said: “I saw a speeding truck coming from the Mixie chowk. It rammed into us, following which my son fell from my lap. He was crushed under the tyres of the truck. I suffered head and leg injuries in the mishap.”

A case has been registered against the truck driver, identified as Mani Kumar, a resident of Panchkula, at the Baldev Nagar police station.

Gaurav, SHO of the Baldev Nagar police station, said the truck driver had been arrested. The boy died on the spot, while the woman was undergoing treatment at the hospital.