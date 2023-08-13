2-yr RI for Nepal man for molesting BDS student

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 12

A local court sentenced Amrit of Nepal to two years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting a BDS student a year ago. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on the convict.

An FIR was lodged against the accused under Sections 323, 341 and 354 of the IPC. The complainant, a final-year BDS student, claimed while she was on her way to college on July 29 last year, the accused caught hold of her with wrong intentions.

When she objected, the accused pushed due to which she fell down on the road. The accused tried to flee, but was nabbed by passersby and handed over to the police.

After the probe, a challan against the accused was presented in the court. Finding a prima facie case under Sections 341, 323 and 354 of the IPC, the court framed charges against the accused, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

His counsel claimed he was innocent and was falsely implicated in the case. After hearing of the arguments the court said that It is well settled law that conviction can be sustained on sole testimony of a witness if this witness inspires the confidence of the court. The court says that the prosecution has proved that the accused wrongfully restrained the complainant and used criminal force upon her with the intention to outrage her modesty. In view of this the prosecution has fully proved the case against the accused beyond reasonable doubts. So, the accused is held guilty for the offences punishable under Section 323, 341, 354 of the IPC The court sentenced the accused to undergo rigorous imprisonment for two years, besides imposing a fine of Rs 1,000 on him.

