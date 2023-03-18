2 yrs on, HP native held for theft at medical shop

Panchkula: The police on Friday claimed to have arrested a man for stealing medicines worth Rs 25,000 from a medical shop in Kalka two years ago. A case was registered at the Kalka police station. The police arrested suspect Jitender Kumar of Magori village, near Kasauli, HP. A local court remanded him in judicial custody.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP turns on heat against Rahul Gandhi as Parliament impasse continues
Cong counters with privilege notice against PM Modi | Saffro...
Himachal Budget: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pitches for 'green state'
Milk cess on liquor | Sops for electric vehicles | Pension f...
Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Death anniv may stoke emotions; govt wary
Expecting mammoth gathering, Mansa administration tightens s...
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi again on TV
Threatens to kill Salman | Security agencies stumped