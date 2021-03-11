20 booked for rioting, vandalism in Zirakpur

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, May 6

The police booked 20 persons, including three of the family of a suicide victim, for rioting and vandalism after they allegedly trespassed and attacked a girl’s family in Shiva Enclave on Thursday night.

The suspects have been identified as Vikas Sahni, Arun Sahni and Sonu, who are yet to be arrested.

On April 16, Vishal Sahni had allegedly died by suicide at his house after which Vijay Kumar’s daughter had been booked for abetment.

The complainant, Vijay Kumar, stated that around 20 persons came outside his house and vandalised his car. Later, they trespassed into his house and attacked him. He was admitted to the hospital. On seeing the crowd gather, they threatened him of dire consequences and fled the spot.

