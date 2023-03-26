20 more AC buses added to Chandigarh Transport Undertaking fleet, to be put on long routes

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 25

City residents will no longer have to wait for a long time for long-route AC buses as the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) has received 20 new heat ventilation air-conditioner (HVAC) buses.

80 e-buses to be bought The administration is also preparing to hire 80 electric buses for city as well as tricity routes. The department has a total of 80 electric buses.

From the first week of April, these buses will be flagged off by the UT Administration and ply on new routes. The UT Transport Department had procured the buses at a cost of Rs 11.5 crore.

Better facilities Proper luggage sections

Good air-conditioning, heating

LED board for destination info

47 seat capacity

CCTV cameras

The new buses will operate on inter-state routes to religious places, including Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh, Rishikesh and Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Chamba in Himachal Pradesh and Bathinda in Punjab. Apart from these routes, the buses will also be plied to Mansa, Ferozepur, Agra, Katra, Narnaul, Bhiwani, Palia and Kathgodam. Transport Department Director Pradhuman Singh said they had got 20 more buses for long routes. The company had delivered 16 buses earlier and four buses reached the city today.

With the arrival of these buses, the service to neighbouring states and cities in other states would be doubled. Earlier also, the Administration had purchased 20 HVAC buses.