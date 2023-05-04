20 new AC buses to ply on 11 long routes from today

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, May 3

For the convenience of commuters, the UT Transport Department will launch 20 new AC buses on 11 long routes in the neighbouring states from tomorrow.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit will flag off the buses from Raj Bhawan at 11 am.

To operate from ISBT-17 & 43, the buses conform to BS VI emission norms and have latest electronically-controlled diesel engines

These will connect Chandigarh with stations in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal, Jammu & Kashmir, UP and Uttarakhand, besides Delhi

With the induction of 20 new heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) buses, the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) will expand its services on long route in the neighbouring states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand from Chandigarh.

According to the Transport Department, these buses will ply from Chandigarh to Vrindavan and Agra in Uttar Pradesh via Delhi; Chamba via Una and Nurpur in Himachal Pradesh; Rishkesh via Paonta Sahib and Dehradun; Kathgodam via Haridwar and Haldwani; and Kotdwar via Haridwar in Uttarakhand; Mansa via Patiala; and Ferozepur via Ludhiana and Moga in Punjab; Bhiwani via Jind and Narnaul in Haryana; and Katra in Jammu and Kashmir via Una and Talwara.

The buses will operate from the Inter-State Bus Terminuses in Sectors 17 and 43.

The Chandigarh Administration had signed an agreement with Tata Motors in March 2022 for purchase of 20 HVAC buses for inter-state routes. These were eventually procured in November 2022.

Special attention has been paid to ensure compliance with BS VI emission standards and latest electronically-controlled diesel engines have been put in place.

The official said the buses were equipped with modern facilities, besides air-conditioning and comfortable seats. With the addition of these 20 AC buses, which have been bought at a cost of around Rs 12 crore, the CTU’s long-route fleet will increase to 223.