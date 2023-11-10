20 temporary licences for cracker stalls in Panchkula district

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 9

The district administration will issue 20 temporary licences for sale of green crackers on November 11 and 12.

SDM Mamta Sharma said licences would be issued for setting up 13 stalls behind the HAFED building, three stalls at Netaji Stadium in Raipur Rani and two each at Government Senior Secondary School, Barwala, and Government Senior Secondary School, Ramgarh.

Applications for licences will be received till 12 noon on November 10.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan today reiterated the ban imposed on production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecracker, except for green crackers, in the district.

The District Magistrate said the ban would remain in effect till January 31 next year as firecrackers containing barium salts caused heavy air and noise pollution besides solid waste.

The administration has given a window for bursting green crackers. Sarwan said green crackers could be burst on the day of Diwali or any other festival, including Gurpurb between 8 pm and 10 pm. The administration has also directed e-commerce websites, including Flipkart and Amazon, to not accept any online orders of crackers.

The District Magistrate also asked the Regional Officer, Haryana State Pollution Control Board, to regularly monitor the air quality and upload the data on the website.

#Environment #Green Crackers #Panchkula #Pollution