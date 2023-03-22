20-yr-old technician jumps to death at DGRE complex

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 21

A 20-year-old man reportedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of Defence Geoinformatics Research Establishment (DGRE) in Sector 37 here this afternoon.

The victim has been identified as Jaswinder Singh, a native of Patiala who worked as a technician.

Sources said the victim left behind a suicide note blaming his senior officials for taking the extreme step.

The police were informed about the incident and the victim was rushed to the PGI where doctors declared him brought dead.

The police have initiated an inquest proceeding at the Sector 39 police station.