200 cartons of illicit liquor seized in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 3

The Panchkula police seized 202 cartons of illegal liquor from the Industrial Area, Phase 1, near Amartex chowk, here yesterday.

The police got a tip-off that the liquor was being transported to neighbouring poll-bound Punjab without a legal permit.

The police signalled the driver of a truck bearing a Punjab registration number to stop for checking at a naka near the Amartex chowk. However, the truck driver tried to flee from the spot along with the vehicle.

When a policeman chased the truck in a vehicle, the driver fled after leaving the vehicle outside a godown (plot number 61) in the Industrial Area, Phase 1.

“We recovered 202 cartons of whiskey from the truck. During interrogation, the manager of the godown claimed that he had the legal permit to transport liquor in the truck. Despite waiting for over two hours, the manager failed to show any permit for the same. Subsequently, the police called the District Excise and Taxation Officer and other officials concerned to the spot for further investigation,” the FIR reads.

Meanwhile, the manager of the godown also fled from the spot. A case under relevant sections of the Excise Act was registered against unidentified persons.