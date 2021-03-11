200 participate in UT’s ‘Students Take on Plastic’ programme

Chandigarh, April 22
The UT Department of Environment, in collaboration with Yuvsatta, an NGO, and eco clubs of local schools, celebrated World Earth Day-2022 at Carmel Convent School.
Chief guest Debendra Dalai, Director, Department of Environment, launched a unique “Students Take on Plastic (STOP)” programme at a workshop which was attended by 200 Eco Club teachers and students from almost all prominent schools of the city.
To spread the message of living in harmony with man and nature, before the start of the workshop, an early morning visit to Chandigarh Bird Park was also organised for all involved.
Children celebrate day with Kheti Virasat Mission
On Earth Day, Kheti Virasat Mission, along with Government Model Senior Secondary Schools, Sector 46-D and Sector 21-A, organised a poster-making competition for their students. A total of 120 children, in the age group of 11-14 year participated and made posters with themes including ‘Food & Health’, ‘Save Water’ & ‘ No Trees, No Future’. Representatives of Kheti Virasat Mission's Chandigarh Chapter, emphasised the importance of how the young generation can play an important role in saving planet Earth.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Blast in agriculture field on Jammu outskirts, may be meteorite: Police
Say may be it was caused by a lightning strike
Nabha jailbreak accused Amandeep Dhotian tries suicide in Sangrur jail
Police have registered a case
Gurugram police arrest 4 men for looting Rs 1 crore from cash van
Most of the cash has also been recovered
In strength of panchayats lies prosperity of new India: PM Modi
April 24 is observed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj as th...