200 participate in UT’s ‘Students Take on Plastic’ programme

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

The UT Department of Environment, in collaboration with Yuvsatta, an NGO, and eco clubs of local schools, celebrated World Earth Day-2022 at Carmel Convent School.

Chief guest Debendra Dalai, Director, Department of Environment, launched a unique “Students Take on Plastic (STOP)” programme at a workshop which was attended by 200 Eco Club teachers and students from almost all prominent schools of the city.

To spread the message of living in harmony with man and nature, before the start of the workshop, an early morning visit to Chandigarh Bird Park was also organised for all involved.

Children celebrate day with Kheti Virasat Mission

On Earth Day, Kheti Virasat Mission, along with Government Model Senior Secondary Schools, Sector 46-D and Sector 21-A, organised a poster-making competition for their students. A total of 120 children, in the age group of 11-14 year participated and made posters with themes including ‘Food & Health’, ‘Save Water’ & ‘ No Trees, No Future’. Representatives of Kheti Virasat Mission's Chandigarh Chapter, emphasised the importance of how the young generation can play an important role in saving planet Earth.

#Environment