Mohali: 200 personnel to guard EVMs in shifts

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, February 21

A three-tier security — paramilitary forces, armed police and the district police — has been deployed to secure the EVMs at the Sports Complex in Sector 78 and Rattan Professional College.

The counting of votes will be held on March 10. The police said live feed from two sides of the complex was being shown on big screens to ensure the movement of security personnel in the area. As many as 200 personnel are guarding the area in shifts. “The command of the entire security is under the paramilitary forces,” said Mohali SSP Harjeet Singh. Officials said the EVMs of three constituencies — Mohali, Kharar and Dera Bassi — had been secured separately to make it convenient on the day of the counting. Candidates have also been allowed to observe the EVMs to rule out any tampering claims.

Election Commission officials today held a meeting with candidates and election agents regarding the security arrangements. AAP candidate from Mohali Kulwant Singh expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

Congress workers take swipe at AAP

Interestingly, AAP pitched a tent outside the strongroom on Monday and claimed that it would man the venue till the counting was over on March 10. AAP volunteers said though they did not apprehend any mischief, they were doing it for the sake of “mental peace”. Congress workers took a swipe at AAP volunteers, saying that last time too in 2017 they had done the same thing to ensure that the “Congress comes to power”.

#punjab polls 2022