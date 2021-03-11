Khelo India Youth Games: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

Amit Shah inaugurates mega event at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula

Khelo India Youth Games: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

Tau Devi Lal Stadium awash in colourful lights during the inauguration of Khelo India Youth Games in Panchkula on Saturday. TRIBUNE PHOTOs: RAVI KUMAR

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Panchkula, June 4

A spectacular show to enjoy after an exhausting day — there’s nothing more that sportspersons could have asked for, at Tau Devi Lal Stadium here today.

Home Minister Amit Shah being presented with a memento by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, as Union Minister Anurag Thakur looks on.

Platform to fulfil dreams

The KIYG was the first step for sportspersons to live up to their dream of becoming an Indian icon. — Amit Shah, Union Home Minister

32 gold medals up for grabs today

The race for supremacy will get underway on Sunday with as many as 32 gold medals in weightlifting, wrestling, cycling, yoga and gatka up for grabs.

Chaos, visitors take detours

  • In view of the visit of VVIPs, restricted movement was allowed in and around the stadium
  • Visitors had to take detours for reaching the games venue
  • Sitting area for VIPs at the stadium witnessed a huge rush
Folk artistes perform

The Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) were inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid a grand and glittering show. The event was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life. The evening was special for young sportspersons, who reached here to participate in the games, especially after playing their respective matches. Meanwhile, addressing the gathering, Shah said the KYIG was the first step for sportspersons to live up to their dream of becoming an Indian icon.

Players sitting in the VIP stands at Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

“The entire country is not only proud of Haryana’s athletes, but also admires them. Over the past four years, Khelo India has given a platform to athletes from across the country to showcase their potential. If you have the talent, there’s no force to stop you (sportspersons),” said Shah. He further added, “Our government has raised the sports budget from Rs 864 crore in 2014 to Rs 1,992 crore in 2022, and the outcome is pretty evident with the best ever medal haul of seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics. Similarly, in the Paralympics, the medal tally rose from a mere four in 2016 to 19 medals in 2021,” he added. The event was also attended by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and other politicians of the state.

Highest number of women players

While over 8,500 players are participating in the games at five venues, Panchkula district is hosting close to 4,700 players. Of these players, more than 2,200 are women players. Though the stadium has hosted matches of Pro Kabaddi League, Indian Cricket League, I League and many other national championships, the grand opening of KYIG boosted the sportspersons to excel for the country. "I have never seen such a grand opening in my life. I have played four nationals, but this is the best in terms of a grand opening," said Sidhharth Kundu, a shuttler.

Meanwhile, Olympics bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, who hardly got attention in the address by VVIPs, was seen sitting in the VIP stand. He, along with other renowned sportspersons, later carried the KYIG baton across the stadium.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Comment The Inward Eye

King Kahlon of Kashmir

2
Nation

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

3
Features

Rhythm of an ominous beat: Rabbi Shergill on what ails Punjabi music

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Cops yet to identify shooters

5
J & K

Revoke bond or won't join duty, warn Kashmiri Pandits

6
Features

Tracking ins and outs of Indian Railways

7
Jalandhar

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

8
Haryana

High Court: Hand over plots to Kashmiri Pandits without formalities

9
Punjab

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

10
Punjab

Setback for Punjab Congress as 4 former ministers, 2 ex-MLAs join BJP

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Sidhu Moosewala’s mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would tell him 'being a Sikh…'
Trending

Video: Sidhu Moosewala's mother would comb his hair each time he went out for a show, she would always tell him 'being a Sikh…'

Ontario polls: Six Punjabis win
Bathinda

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Rooted in culture, he loved farming: Friends
Punjab

Rooted in culture, Sidhu Moosewala loved farming: Friends

Singer immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist
Punjab

Singer Sidhu Moosewala immortalised in terracotta by Moga artist Manjit Singh Gill

Dangling danger in Chandigarh
Chandigarh The Tribune Special

Dangling danger in Chandigarh

Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; Elon Musk, are you watching?
Trending

Tesla rickshaw or haunted carriage? Watch netizens go crazy over a trishaw moving all by itself; ask if Elon Musk launched it

‘Yes, I got Sidhu Moosewala killed’, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Delhi Police
Bathinda

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi accepts his role in Moosewala killing

‘Flying restaurant’, Manali’s newest tourist attraction
Himachal

'Flying restaurant', Manali's newest tourist attraction

Top News

BJP suspends party spokespersons Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal from primary membership

BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions

Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...

Remark against Prophet: Qatar's Foreign Ministry summons Indian envoy

Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology

Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks

Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen rape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident

Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident

Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

Kewal Dhillon is BJP candidate for Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll; had joined the party a day before

Has been a two time MLA from Barnala

Cities

View All

Despite ‘tight security’, snatchers striking at will

Despite 'tight security', snatchers striking at will

Man shot dead while resisting crime in Majitha

Firing outside Khalsa College: Three arrested

Family members of suspects seek intervention of CM, DGP

Man ends life, moneylender booked

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Flip-flop: Conflicting reports over Lawrence Bishnoi's role in Sidhu Moosewala's murder

Canada: Six Punjabis win Ontario polls

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Barricades irk city residents

Barricades irk Chandigarh residents

At 44°C, Chandigarh logs highest max temp of this summer

2 detained as car hits several vehicles

Vendors, encroachments choke Zirakpur roads

E-vehicle policy: Chandigarh Adviser pushes for early implementation

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal

Gold smuggling alone not a terrorist act: High Court

Army aspirants chase down thieves fleeing in autorickshaw; win praise, reward from Delhi police

Industry key to net zero emission goal: Kovind

ED can question minister Jain in lawyer's absence

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

Main conspirators in Kabbadi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia murder in police net

Man kills wife four days after she delivered son

45 days on, 2 key accused still at large

8 months after Capt's exit, GoG scheme runs out of steam

LPU student bags Rs 64.5L package from Google India

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

Previous govts did not take steps for prison reforms: Punjab Jails Minister Harjot Bains

Covid claims one life after 45 days in Ludhiana district

145 mobiles seized from Central Jail in two months

3 nabbed with illegal weapons

Dismissed cop fined Rs 33 lakh in graft case

Probe into graft allegations against steno ordered

Probe into graft allegations against steno ordered

Fatehgarh Sahib lose to Mansa in cricket

Farewell party at Bikram College