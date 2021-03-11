Khelo India Youth Games: Khelo India kicks off to colourful start

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Panchkula, June 4

A spectacular show to enjoy after an exhausting day — there’s nothing more that sportspersons could have asked for, at Tau Devi Lal Stadium here today.

Home Minister Amit Shah being presented with a memento by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, as Union Minister Anurag Thakur looks on.

Platform to fulfil dreams The KIYG was the first step for sportspersons to live up to their dream of becoming an Indian icon. — Amit Shah, Union Home Minister 32 gold medals up for grabs today The race for supremacy will get underway on Sunday with as many as 32 gold medals in weightlifting, wrestling, cycling, yoga and gatka up for grabs. Chaos, visitors take detours In view of the visit of VVIPs, restricted movement was allowed in and around the stadium

Visitors had to take detours for reaching the games venue

Sitting area for VIPs at the stadium witnessed a huge rush

Folk artistes perform

The Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) were inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid a grand and glittering show. The event was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life. The evening was special for young sportspersons, who reached here to participate in the games, especially after playing their respective matches. Meanwhile, addressing the gathering, Shah said the KYIG was the first step for sportspersons to live up to their dream of becoming an Indian icon.

Players sitting in the VIP stands at Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

“The entire country is not only proud of Haryana’s athletes, but also admires them. Over the past four years, Khelo India has given a platform to athletes from across the country to showcase their potential. If you have the talent, there’s no force to stop you (sportspersons),” said Shah. He further added, “Our government has raised the sports budget from Rs 864 crore in 2014 to Rs 1,992 crore in 2022, and the outcome is pretty evident with the best ever medal haul of seven medals at the Tokyo Olympics. Similarly, in the Paralympics, the medal tally rose from a mere four in 2016 to 19 medals in 2021,” he added. The event was also attended by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and other politicians of the state.

Highest number of women players

While over 8,500 players are participating in the games at five venues, Panchkula district is hosting close to 4,700 players. Of these players, more than 2,200 are women players. Though the stadium has hosted matches of Pro Kabaddi League, Indian Cricket League, I League and many other national championships, the grand opening of KYIG boosted the sportspersons to excel for the country. "I have never seen such a grand opening in my life. I have played four nationals, but this is the best in terms of a grand opening," said Sidhharth Kundu, a shuttler.

Meanwhile, Olympics bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, who hardly got attention in the address by VVIPs, was seen sitting in the VIP stand. He, along with other renowned sportspersons, later carried the KYIG baton across the stadium.