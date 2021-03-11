2021 Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra bag 3 gold, top medal tally

Panchkula, June 11
Maharashtra bagged a gold each in tennis, table tennis and swimming to edge past hosts Haryana in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG).
With only two days of competition left, Maharashtra (37 gold) are now ahead of Haryana (36 gold), who failed to strike gold in a day for the first time since the games started on June 4. Haryana, however, are primed for a spectacular finish with a bounty of gold awaiting them in the boxing ring.
5 Chandigarh boxers in semis
Out of 10 boxers from Chandigarh, five entered the semis of various weight categories. Kavi (51 kg), Ankit (54 kg), Achalveer (63 kg), Renu (57 kg) and Ashish Hooda (71 kg) reached the semis, informed coach Bhagwant Singh.
Maharashtra’s Akanksha Nitture bagged the girls’ singles tennis title by defeating Karnataka’s Sunita Maruri 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 6-4, while Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh got together to beat Haryana’s Suhana Saini and Prithoki Chakraborti 14-12 11-9 11-6 in table tennis girls’ doubles.
Meanwhile, Kerala bagged a total of 11 gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze in their traditional sport kalaripayattu to jump to fifth spot with 13 gold medals behind Karnataka’s 21 and Manipur’s 16.
Karnataka swimmers shine
Karnataka continued to dominate the swimming pool by bagging four of the six gold medals on offer on the day. Utkarsh Patil (boys’ 200m backstroke), Ridhima Veerendrakumar (girls’ 200m backstroke), Aneesh Gowda (boys’ 800m freestyle) and the 4x100m medley team clinching the top honours.
Gujarat bag two gold
Gujarat bagged two gold medals with tennis player Dhruv Hirpara and cyclist Muskan finished on the top. Dhruv downed Rushil Khosla of Uttar Pradesh 6-4 7-5 in the boys’ singles final. Khosla produced some delectable volleys but was playing with an injury, even needing a medical time-out twice in two sets. Muskan won the girls’ individual road race (70 km) clocking 1:17:23.950. Kerala’s Sneha K and Ladakh’s Leakzes Angmo bagged the silver and bronze.
Adil’s race to top
The boys’ individual road race crown went to Adil Altaf. The Srinagar-born cyclist, who is currently training in Patiala, clocked 1:59:22.860 to clinch the gold ahead of Maharashtra’s Sidhesh Patil.
Mizoram, Kerala
in football final
Mizoram set up a fascinating clash with Kerala in boy’s football. In the first semifinal, a Lalhanzova’s brace helped favourites Mizoram blank Karnataka 4-0. Zothanpuia had opened the account for the winners. In the other semifinal, Kerala defeated Meghalaya 3-1 (tie breaker). Among the talent scouts are former head coach of the national women’s football team, Maymol Rocky, local legend Harjinder Singh and Goa’s Bruno Coutinho, once part of the fearsome attacking troika for the ‘blue tigers’, along with Bhaichung Bhutia and IM Vijayan, who were present during the semifinal between Kerala and Meghalaya.
Archery: Rajasthan, Haryana assured of gold
In archery, Rajasthan and Haryana are assured of gold each as boys and girls’ recurve events will be played among players from same state. Rajasthan’s Kapish Singh and Ajay Kumar Nagarwal will compete in boys’ final. Tamanna and Ridhi of Haryana will meet in girls’ final.
Results
Cycling
- Boys’ individual road race 70 km: 1st Adil Altaf (1:59:22.860s), 2nd Sidhesh Patil (1:59:23.602s), 3rd Arshad Faridi (1:59:23.995s)
- Girls’ individual road race 42 km: 1st Muskan (1:17:23.950s); 2nd Sneha K (1:17:25.490s), 3rd Leakzes Angmo (1:17:25.544s)
Kalaripayattu: Girls
- Meyppayattu (above 40 kg): 1st Anaswara Muraleedharan, 2nd Devika MM, 3rd Lakshmi Nanda
- Meyppayattu (below 40 kg): 1st Nivedva V, 2nd Aarna Vijay, 3rd Nayana E
- Sword and Shield: 1st Vrinda Raj/Gayathri KP, 2nd Keerthana Krishna K/Anaswara Muraleedharan, 3rd Nyshana KK/Farisa Rahma
Boys
- Meyppayattu (above 40 kg): 1st Athul Raj N, 2nd VV Anand, 3rd Diyon Saju
- Meyppayattu (below 40 kg): 1st Vednath Koonath, 2nd Kailas MP, 3rd Ashwin Abhilash
Judo: Boys
- 66 kg – 1st Bishal K, 2nd Garvit G, 3rd Akash A
- 73 kg – 1st Lavish Saharan, 2nd Chirag Sharma, 3rd Fardeen F
Girls
- 48 kg –1st Tanu Maan, 2nd Annu A, 3rd Sonal Dodiya
- 52 kg – 1st Matouleibi H, 2nd Tanistha Tokas, 3rd Ashu Devi
- 57 kg – 1st Linthoi Ch, 2nd Shahin Darjada, 3rd Shaan S
Table tennis
- Girls’ doubles: 1st Diya Chitale/Swastika Ghosh, 2nd Prithoki Chakraborti/Suhana Saini, 3rd Lakshita Narang/Vanshika Bhargava
- Boys’ Doubles: 1st Payas Jain/Yashansh Malik, 2nd Soumyadeep Sarkar/Ankur Bhattacharjee, 3rd Aniket Sen Choudhury/Jayabrata Bhattacharjee
Archery: Boys
- Recurve semifinal: Kapish Singh bt Souvik Mandal 6-2; Ajay Nagarwal bt Juyel Sarkar 6-2
- Compound semifinal: Parth Korde bt Priyansh 147-144; Kunderu Venkatadri bt Prathamesh Jawkar 145-143
Girls
- Recurve semifinal: Tamnna bt Vitasa Thakur 6-2; Ridhi bt Laxmi Hembrom 6-2
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Maintaining good relationship meets interests of both India and China: Chinese Defence Minister
General Wei Fenghe stressed that two nations are working tog...
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable
The former Punjab chief minister is admitted to a private ho...
Top fashion designer found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad
Pratyusha had worked as fashion designer for leading celebri...
Security forces gun down 3 LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama
Encounter broke out on Saturday in Drabgam area of south Kas...
Rajya Sabha invalid vote: Focus on Haryana Congress agent, he stays mum
Congress expels Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party p...