2021 Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra bag 3 gold, top medal tally

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 11

Maharashtra bagged a gold each in tennis, table tennis and swimming to edge past hosts Haryana in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG).

With only two days of competition left, Maharashtra (37 gold) are now ahead of Haryana (36 gold), who failed to strike gold in a day for the first time since the games started on June 4. Haryana, however, are primed for a spectacular finish with a bounty of gold awaiting them in the boxing ring.

5 Chandigarh boxers in semis Out of 10 boxers from Chandigarh, five entered the semis of various weight categories. Kavi (51 kg), Ankit (54 kg), Achalveer (63 kg), Renu (57 kg) and Ashish Hooda (71 kg) reached the semis, informed coach Bhagwant Singh.

Maharashtra’s Akanksha Nitture bagged the girls’ singles tennis title by defeating Karnataka’s Sunita Maruri 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 6-4, while Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh got together to beat Haryana’s Suhana Saini and Prithoki Chakraborti 14-12 11-9 11-6 in table tennis girls’ doubles.

Meanwhile, Kerala bagged a total of 11 gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze in their traditional sport kalaripayattu to jump to fifth spot with 13 gold medals behind Karnataka’s 21 and Manipur’s 16.

Karnataka swimmers shine

Karnataka continued to dominate the swimming pool by bagging four of the six gold medals on offer on the day. Utkarsh Patil (boys’ 200m backstroke), Ridhima Veerendrakumar (girls’ 200m backstroke), Aneesh Gowda (boys’ 800m freestyle) and the 4x100m medley team clinching the top honours.

Gujarat bag two gold

Gujarat bagged two gold medals with tennis player Dhruv Hirpara and cyclist Muskan finished on the top. Dhruv downed Rushil Khosla of Uttar Pradesh 6-4 7-5 in the boys’ singles final. Khosla produced some delectable volleys but was playing with an injury, even needing a medical time-out twice in two sets. Muskan won the girls’ individual road race (70 km) clocking 1:17:23.950. Kerala’s Sneha K and Ladakh’s Leakzes Angmo bagged the silver and bronze.

Adil’s race to top

The boys’ individual road race crown went to Adil Altaf. The Srinagar-born cyclist, who is currently training in Patiala, clocked 1:59:22.860 to clinch the gold ahead of Maharashtra’s Sidhesh Patil.

Mizoram, Kerala

in football final

Mizoram set up a fascinating clash with Kerala in boy’s football. In the first semifinal, a Lalhanzova’s brace helped favourites Mizoram blank Karnataka 4-0. Zothanpuia had opened the account for the winners. In the other semifinal, Kerala defeated Meghalaya 3-1 (tie breaker). Among the talent scouts are former head coach of the national women’s football team, Maymol Rocky, local legend Harjinder Singh and Goa’s Bruno Coutinho, once part of the fearsome attacking troika for the ‘blue tigers’, along with Bhaichung Bhutia and IM Vijayan, who were present during the semifinal between Kerala and Meghalaya.

Archery: Rajasthan, Haryana assured of gold

In archery, Rajasthan and Haryana are assured of gold each as boys and girls’ recurve events will be played among players from same state. Rajasthan’s Kapish Singh and Ajay Kumar Nagarwal will compete in boys’ final. Tamanna and Ridhi of Haryana will meet in girls’ final.