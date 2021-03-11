2021 Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra bag 3 gold, top medal tally

2021 Khelo India Youth Games: Maharashtra bag 3 gold, top medal tally

A judo match between Manipur (blue) and Haryana underway during Khelo India Youth Games.

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 11

Maharashtra bagged a gold each in tennis, table tennis and swimming to edge past hosts Haryana in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG).

With only two days of competition left, Maharashtra (37 gold) are now ahead of Haryana (36 gold), who failed to strike gold in a day for the first time since the games started on June 4. Haryana, however, are primed for a spectacular finish with a bounty of gold awaiting them in the boxing ring.

5 Chandigarh boxers in semis

Out of 10 boxers from Chandigarh, five entered the semis of various weight categories. Kavi (51 kg), Ankit (54 kg), Achalveer (63 kg), Renu (57 kg) and Ashish Hooda (71 kg) reached the semis, informed coach Bhagwant Singh.

Maharashtra’s Akanksha Nitture bagged the girls’ singles tennis title by defeating Karnataka’s Sunita Maruri 6-7(4) 7-6(4) 6-4, while Diya Chitale and Swastika Ghosh got together to beat Haryana’s Suhana Saini and Prithoki Chakraborti 14-12 11-9 11-6 in table tennis girls’ doubles.

Meanwhile, Kerala bagged a total of 11 gold, 10 silver and 10 bronze in their traditional sport kalaripayattu to jump to fifth spot with 13 gold medals behind Karnataka’s 21 and Manipur’s 16.

Karnataka swimmers shine

Karnataka continued to dominate the swimming pool by bagging four of the six gold medals on offer on the day. Utkarsh Patil (boys’ 200m backstroke), Ridhima Veerendrakumar (girls’ 200m backstroke), Aneesh Gowda (boys’ 800m freestyle) and the 4x100m medley team clinching the top honours.

Gujarat bag two gold

Gujarat bagged two gold medals with tennis player Dhruv Hirpara and cyclist Muskan finished on the top. Dhruv downed Rushil Khosla of Uttar Pradesh 6-4 7-5 in the boys’ singles final. Khosla produced some delectable volleys but was playing with an injury, even needing a medical time-out twice in two sets. Muskan won the girls’ individual road race (70 km) clocking 1:17:23.950. Kerala’s Sneha K and Ladakh’s Leakzes Angmo bagged the silver and bronze.

Adil’s race to top

The boys’ individual road race crown went to Adil Altaf. The Srinagar-born cyclist, who is currently training in Patiala, clocked 1:59:22.860 to clinch the gold ahead of Maharashtra’s Sidhesh Patil.

Mizoram, Kerala

in football final

Mizoram set up a fascinating clash with Kerala in boy’s football. In the first semifinal, a Lalhanzova’s brace helped favourites Mizoram blank Karnataka 4-0. Zothanpuia had opened the account for the winners. In the other semifinal, Kerala defeated Meghalaya 3-1 (tie breaker). Among the talent scouts are former head coach of the national women’s football team, Maymol Rocky, local legend Harjinder Singh and Goa’s Bruno Coutinho, once part of the fearsome attacking troika for the ‘blue tigers’, along with Bhaichung Bhutia and IM Vijayan, who were present during the semifinal between Kerala and Meghalaya.

Archery: Rajasthan, Haryana assured of gold

In archery, Rajasthan and Haryana are assured of gold each as boys and girls’ recurve events will be played among players from same state. Rajasthan’s Kapish Singh and Ajay Kumar Nagarwal will compete in boys’ final. Tamanna and Ridhi of Haryana will meet in girls’ final.

Results

Cycling

  • Boys’ individual road race 70 km: 1st Adil Altaf (1:59:22.860s), 2nd Sidhesh Patil (1:59:23.602s), 3rd Arshad Faridi (1:59:23.995s)
  • Girls’ individual road race 42 km: 1st Muskan (1:17:23.950s); 2nd Sneha K (1:17:25.490s), 3rd Leakzes Angmo (1:17:25.544s)

Kalaripayattu: Girls

  • Meyppayattu (above 40 kg): 1st Anaswara Muraleedharan, 2nd Devika MM, 3rd Lakshmi Nanda
  • Meyppayattu (below 40 kg): 1st Nivedva V, 2nd Aarna Vijay, 3rd Nayana E
  • Sword and Shield: 1st Vrinda Raj/Gayathri KP, 2nd Keerthana Krishna K/Anaswara Muraleedharan, 3rd Nyshana KK/Farisa Rahma

Boys

  • Meyppayattu (above 40 kg): 1st Athul Raj N, 2nd VV Anand, 3rd Diyon Saju
  • Meyppayattu (below 40 kg): 1st Vednath Koonath, 2nd Kailas MP, 3rd Ashwin Abhilash

Judo: Boys

  • 66 kg – 1st Bishal K, 2nd Garvit G, 3rd Akash A
  • 73 kg – 1st Lavish Saharan, 2nd Chirag Sharma, 3rd Fardeen F

Girls

  • 48 kg –1st Tanu Maan, 2nd Annu A, 3rd Sonal Dodiya
  • 52 kg – 1st Matouleibi H, 2nd Tanistha Tokas, 3rd Ashu Devi
  • 57 kg – 1st Linthoi Ch, 2nd Shahin Darjada, 3rd Shaan S

Table tennis

  • Girls’ doubles: 1st Diya Chitale/Swastika Ghosh, 2nd Prithoki Chakraborti/Suhana Saini, 3rd Lakshita Narang/Vanshika Bhargava
  • Boys’ Doubles: 1st Payas Jain/Yashansh Malik, 2nd Soumyadeep Sarkar/Ankur Bhattacharjee, 3rd Aniket Sen Choudhury/Jayabrata Bhattacharjee

Archery: Boys

  • Recurve semifinal: Kapish Singh bt Souvik Mandal 6-2; Ajay Nagarwal bt Juyel Sarkar 6-2
  • Compound semifinal: Parth Korde bt Priyansh 147-144; Kunderu Venkatadri bt Prathamesh Jawkar 145-143

Girls

  • Recurve semifinal: Tamnna bt Vitasa Thakur 6-2; Ridhi bt Laxmi Hembrom 6-2

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Pollywood

Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today

2
Trending

Civilian woman 'smuggled in' UK Army barracks; group-sex videos go viral

3
Punjab

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann vows action against relatives of 'influential' people who got jobs on fake documents

4
Chandigarh

Panjab University alumnus Amandeep Singh Gill appointed as UN chief's Envoy on Technology

5
Trending

'Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan': Indian student shares picture of SBI London branch shut for lunch, netizens find bank upholding native culture

6
Nation

China hardening its position along boundary with India: US Defence Secretary

7
Nation

Army jawan from Ukhimath missing from India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh for 13 days

8
Nation

Moosewala murder shows underworld gunning for targets beyond Mumbai: DRI ex-chief

9
Amritsar

Watch: In a unique tribute to Sidhu Moosewala, artist prepares his portrait with toothpicks

10
Entertainment

Weekend plans: Kareena Kapoor asks Karisma Kapoor to send 'some chicken' for Taimur Ali Khan… guess why?

Don't Miss

View All
Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today
Pollywood

Happy birthday legend: From Sidhu Moosewala’s priceless bond with family, to mastery in his art, fans get emotional as singer would have turned 29 today

Once beggars, these kids now go to school
Punjab

Once beggars, these kids now go to school

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula
Chandigarh

Now, walk your pet at dog park in Panchkula

Gagnster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image
Punjab

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's kin elusive; village in Fazilka district rues sullied image

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands
Entertainment

Messiah once again: Sonu Sood helps little girl with 4 legs and 4 hands

As Mumbai receives season’s first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending on Twitter
Trending

As Mumbai receives season's first rain, Twitterati goes on hilarious meme-fest with #MumbaiRains trending

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16
Nation

IMD predicts relief from heatwave from June 16

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary
Nation

Bihar couple begs entire day to collect Rs 50,000 to be paid as bribe to get son's body released from govt mortuary

Top News

Maintaining good relationship meets interests of both India and China: Chinese Defence Minister

Maintaining good relationship meets interests of both India and China: Chinese Defence Minister

General Wei Fenghe stressed that two nations are working tog...

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal hospitalised again; condition stated to be stable

The former Punjab chief minister is admitted to a private ho...

Top fashion designer found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad

Top fashion designer found dead at her boutique studio in Hyderabad

Pratyusha had worked as fashion designer for leading celebri...

Security forces gun down 3 LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

Security forces gun down 3 LeT terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Encounter broke out on Saturday in Drabgam area of south Kas...

Invalid vote: Focus on Cong agent, he stays mum

Rajya Sabha invalid vote: Focus on Haryana Congress agent, he stays mum

Congress expels Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi from all party p...

Cities

View All

Property dispute: Grocer shot dead by councillor’s son, 1 hurt

Property dispute: Grocer shot dead by councillor's son, 1 hurt

Scorching heat snuffs out five lives in three days

Despite incentive, DSR technique fails to catch up with paddy farmers

Guru Ki Wadali firing incident: Two arrested for firing again outside complainant's house

Bad weather hits travellers

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Differences crop up between state, Delhi cops over inquiry

Sidhu Moosewala Killing: Differences crop up between state, Delhi cops over inquiry

Sidhu Moosewala murder: Sharpshooter held in Bathinda, family claims he surrendered

2 more suspects in Sidhu Moosewala murder case arrested

Crackdown on illegal hoardings

Crackdown on illegal hoardings in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Congress chief Chawla resigns

Denied entry, youths open fire outside Jungle Bar club in Chandigarh's Kalagram

Landran goldsmith robbed of 1.5-kg gold, 25-kg silver

Centre seeks info on pvt schools given land

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Fire at ICU in Delhi's Rohini’s hospital, patient feared dead

Delhi records high of 43.8 degrees, no respite from heat likely till June 15

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain petition accusing French news agency AFP of racial discrimination

Give AAP chance if you want your children to have bright future: Arvind Kejriwal in Himachal

Satyendar Jain's picture with harried, weary look draws sharp reactions from AAP leaders

Farm unions protest concrete lining of Kandi canal bed

Farm unions protest concrete lining of Kandi canal bed

Now, RPO to issue 600 Police Clearance Certificates per day

Man tries to grab land on fake Aadhaar card

Locals show empathy for hapless horse

Providing roof & hope to the needy

Gang involved in Fino Bank robbery busted

Gang involved in Fino Bank robbery busted

2 deadliest black spots claimed 16 lives in Khanna

Gas agency employee robbed of Rs 25K

13 more contract infection in Ludhiana district

Truck runs over 3 sleeping on the roadside, two killed

Conclave dwells on NCC training

Conclave dwells on NCC training

Play 'Hun ta sudhron yaro' highlights importance of water

Vaccination camp