2021 Khelo India Youth Games: Ramita, Ashish keep Haryana ahead

Panchkula, June 9

In a see-saw battle for claiming the top spot on the medal table, Haryana surpassed Maharashtra at the Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) today. Haryana picked up a gold medal each in weightlifting and shooting to negate Maharashtra’s success in athletics.

Results Athletics 3000M: Arjun Waskale (8:37.62s); Gagan Singh (8:40.96s);

Sawan (8:44.01s)

200M: Aryan Kadam (21.82s); Aryan Ekka (22.10s); Aniket Choudhary (22.27s)

Long Jump: 1st Aryan Choudhary, 2nd Chandrashakhar, 3rd Darshan Sakthivel

4x400 Relay: 1st Tamil Nadu,

2nd Haryana, 3rd Delhi Girls 800m: 1st Ashakiran Barla (2:12.98s); Urvashi (2:13.42s), Laxita Sandilea (2:14.04s)

200m: 1st Sudeshna Shivanka (24.29s); Avantika Narale (24.75s). Mayavathi Nakirekanti (24.94s)

4x400 Relay: 1st Maharashtra, 2nd Punjab, 3rd Tamil Nadu

Haryana’s two triumphs kept them ahead with 33 gold, 27 silver and 36 bronze. The defending champions, meanwhile, maintained second position with 31 gold, 28 silver and 23 bronze. Haryana’s Ramita won the girls’ 10m air rifle event, while G Devanshi Katara of Rajasthan finished second and Haryana’s Harshita claimed third spot. In weightlifting, Haryana’s Ashish claimed gold in +102 kg category, while Gautam Singh finished second.

The day, however, belonged to Maharashtra’s sprinters, who won three out of four gold for an impressive haul of eight gold, three silver and a bronze in track and field events. The women’s team was adjudged overall winners with 68 points. Sudeshna Shivankar was their star player, clinching the girls 200m gold, well ahead of state mate Avantika Narale to complete a hat-trick of sprint titles. She had won two gold earlier, first in the 100m and then in the 4x100m relay to underline her supremacy.

Aryan Kadam (21.82 seconds) bagged the boy’s 200m title while the quartet of Riya Patil, Pranjali Patil, Vaishnavi Kature and Shiveccha Patil won the 4x400m gold clocking 4:02.76, and defeated second-placed Punjab by over 50 metre. Haryana’s men won the overall trophy with 57 points.

Punjab in hockey final

Punjab set up the summit clash with Uttar Pradesh in the boys’ hockey final. Punjab hammered Jharkhand 3-0 in the first semifinal while Uttar Pradesh got the better of Odisha 3-2 in a close encounter.

City weightlifter wins bronze

Paramvir Singh lifted a total of 276 kg to claim the bronze medal in the 102+ kg weight category. He cleared all his lifts in the snatch as well as clean and jerk with a scintillating performance. The handball team of Chandigarh shared a point with UP. The city cagers faced defeat against Kerala.

Pradeep sets new record

Pradeep Senthilkumar of Tamil Nadu claimed 800m gold clocking 49.83 seconds to set a new national record. Somnath Chauhan (1:51.63s) and Shyam Milan Bind (1:51.68s) claimed second and third position. In girls’ 3000m, Supriti Kachhap set a new record clocking 9:46.14s. Reena (10:07.47s) and Mamata Pal (10:07.50s) finished second and third.