209 bus shelters to come up in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 22

UT Adviser Dharam Pal performed ‘bhumi pujan’ to start construction of 209 bus queue shelters across the city.

These bus queue shelters are designed to have more sustainability and durability along with maintaining the heritage character of the city.

These are to be constructed along various roads in sectors, villages and colonies within Chandigarh.

These bus queue shelters will be user-friendly and are also designed for differently abled persons having provision for tactile flooring and sitting space. These will also be equipped with real-time bus information system, which will be installed by the Transport Department, UT.

These bus queue shelters are likely to be completed within one year. —