20K LED lights to light up Panchkula soon: Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 4

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today said a comprehensive standing operating procedure (SOP) will be formulated within 10 days to maintain extensive green cover across the city. In addition, 20,000 LED lights will soon be installed all over Panchkula.

Gupta addressed 55 complaints and grievances of residents from Sector 21 to 32, during a Janata Darbar held at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Community Centre in Sector 23 here.

In response to a complaint concerning stilt plus four-storey building, the local MLA said the government would take the final call on the report of the committee formed in this regard. The details of the report are yet to be disclosed. Chief Minister Manohar Lal also expressed concern over the issue, he added.

Gupta encouraged officials to focus on solving problems rather than offering excuses, emphasising their role as public servants. “Just as elected representatives are accountable to the public, officers must have a similar level of accountability,” he added.

Addressing complaints about potholes caused by heavy rains, Gupta said all damaged roads would be repaired during a special drive to be held post monsoon. He also directed officials concerned to ensure that speed breakers conform to specified norms.

The public hearing event lasted nearly four hours. Gupta also asked the Deputy Commissioner to provide progress reports on the grievances discussed in the previous Janata Darbar.

Responding promptly to a complaint from Nada village residents regarding encroachment on government school land, the Speaker ordered officials to take immediate action against the violators. He also addressed concerns related to the issuance of family identity cards, ration cards and property IDs, directing officials to promptly resolve these matters.

In response to complaints about illegal encroachments by street vendors, Gupta directed the MC authorities to identify such vendors and remove them.

Addressing a complaint about encroachment on land adjacent to a nullah in Sector 23, he directed officials from the forests, HSVP and Irrigation Department to jointly inspect the site. He further directed the HSVP officials to conduct a special drive to remove unauthorised jhuggis (shanties) in Madrasi Colony, Sector 21, within a week.

In response to electricity supply-related complaints raised by Sector 31 Group Housing Society residents, Gupta asked the Power Department to provide a resolution within a week. On a demand for starting the CTU bus service to trans-Ghaggar sectors, Gupta assured that he would take up the matter with the Chandigarh Administration to find the ‘best solution’

