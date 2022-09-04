21 cases in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 21 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday. As many as 36 patients recovered from the disease. — TNS

8 sick in P’kula

Panchkula: The district reported eight fresh cases of Covid and four recoveries during the past 24 hours. There was no new fatality. — TNS

13 +ve in Mohali

Mohali: The district reported 13 new cases of Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, while 23 patients recovered from the disease. There was no fresh fatality on Saturday.