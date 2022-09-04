21 cases in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city witnessed 21 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday. As many as 36 patients recovered from the disease. — TNS
8 sick in P’kula
Panchkula: The district reported eight fresh cases of Covid and four recoveries during the past 24 hours. There was no new fatality. — TNS
13 +ve in Mohali
Mohali: The district reported 13 new cases of Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, while 23 patients recovered from the disease. There was no fresh fatality on Saturday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nitish to visit Delhi to forge Opposition unity
Expected to meet Kejriwal, OP Chautala
Ahead of poll, BJP-JJP panel to sort out 'friction points'
JJP minister Babli had accused govt of graft
After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors
Two specialists resign, another on his way out, record 12 wo...
VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP
Former DGP posted Chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporat...