21 cops shifted in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 14

As many as 21 inspector-rank and other officials have been reshuffled by the Police Department. Inspector Hari Om Sharma from PO and Summons Staff has been transferred as Mauli Jagran SHO, Inspector Jai Prakash shifted from Sector 3 police station to Sector 36 and Inspector Sarita Rai made new SHO of Sector 17. Mauli Jagran and IT Park SHOs Satnam Singh and Jaspal Singh have been sent to traffic wing. Sector 19 SHO Juldan Singh has been posted at Sector 39. He replaces AHTU in-charge Usha Rani. Sector 39 SHO Narinder Singh has been transferred to Sector 3.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.