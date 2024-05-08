21 wild boars, one carcass found at Jagatpura shed

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 7

Officials of the Department of Forests & Wildlife Preservation, Punjab, and the police today arrested two suspects and recovered 21 wild boars and a carcass from a shed in Jagatpura village this morning.

The suspects were identified as Amb Sahib Colony resident Yoginder Singh and Sunil Kumar of Ram Darbar. They used to run a meat shop in Jagatpura.

Wildlife officials said a tip-off was received that the duo had kept wild boars in captivity and indulged in trading, transporting and selling meat of wild animals.

Under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, wild boars are Schedule III animals, which are protected, but can be hunted under specific conditions.

The suspects were booked under Sections 9, 39,40, 48B, 49, 50 and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act.

The suspects were produced in a court and sent to judicial custody till May 20.

