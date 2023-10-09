21-yr-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, October 8

A 21-year-old pedestrian died after being hit by a speeding truck while crossing the road near a filling station at Sector 108 on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Golu Kumar Srivastav, was taken to the hospital by his father and passersby where the doctors declared him dead. On a complaint filed by the victim’s father, Rajesh Kumar, the police yesterday registered a case of showing negligence while driving against the truck driver, Sahil, a native of Hisar, Haryana. He is absconding.

Morning walker injured

Meanwhile, a resident of Sector 78, Jaspal, was hit by a speeding SUV near Apoorva Apartments at Sector 88 while he was taking a morning walk on Thursday. The SUV driver fled the spot. The victim was admitted to a hospital in Sohana. A hit-and-run case has been registered at the Sohana police station.

