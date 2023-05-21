210-kg lahan seized

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 20

The Excise Department today seized 210 kg of lahan (raw liquor) in an early morning search operation at Behra village of Dera Bassi.

Officials said teams from the Excise Department and the Police Department, along with three sniffer dogs — Aurus, Tommy and Jolly — were pressed into service by the department.

With the help of the dogs, the teams discovered underground pits where lahan was buried in drums. During the search operation, eight small drums of 20 kg each and two large drums of 50 kg each were seized.

An FIR has been lodged under the Excise Act at the Dera Bassi police station.

1 held with illicit liquor

In a separate case, The Mohali police nabbed a Ludhiana resident and seized 50 boxes of illicit liquor from him today.

Suspect Paras Chauhan has been booked under the Excise Act at the Phase-1 police station. Police said the liquor was meant for sale in Chandigarh only.