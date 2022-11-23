22 Aam Aadmi Clinics to come up in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 22

Twenty-two new Aam Aadmi Clinics will be set up at primary health centres in the district by December 31.

During a meeting today, Deputy Commissioner Amit Talwar instructed officials of the department concerned to visit the centres and prepare a detailed report within three days regarding furniture and medical equipment required besides building repairs needed for setting up the clinics.

The new clinics will come up at the government primary health centres in Boothgarh, Palheri, Khizrabad, Pandwala, Khizrgarh, Landran, Bisauli, Majaat, Chando, Mullanpur, Paapdi, Sahauran, Phase 1, Phase 3B1, Phase 7, Phase 9, Phase 11, Gharuan, Mundi Kharar, Baltana, Preet Colony, Zirakpur, and Nayagaon.

#Mohali