22 relief centres set up for rain, flood-affected people in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, July 11

The Mohali administration has set up 22 evacuation centres spread across the district to provide relief and medical aid to the flood, rain affected people.

The district health department has been conducting medical camps for the last three days to provide medical aid to the people at different places, officials said.

Mohali Civil surgeon Dr Mahesh Kumar and Nodal Officer (Flood) Dr Subhash Kumar said, “Medical camps have been conducted at 22 centres across the district. Arrangements have also been made in the government health institutions in the district, where the patients can come and get quality healthcare services.”

Officials said most of the local residents will move out of camps after a day or two to their relative’s houses. “Migrant labourers, their families and underprivileged people are staying put at these camps. As of now there has been no casualty,” health department officials said.

Officials said the medical team of Mohali Civil Hospital is providing aid at Rain Basera in Phase 6 and Phase-11. At Daon village, people are being provided with essential medicines, ORS packets and getting medical examination and treatment services. Rapid Response Teams are also operational to provide immediate medical assistance to the people.

Major relief camps in Mohali

Mubarikpur

Rain Basera opposite Dara Studio

Daun village

Shiv Mandir, Daun

Badhmajra

Jujhar Nagar

Vishwakarma Mandir, Kurali

Jashan Palace, Lalru

#Mohali