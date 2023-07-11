 22 relief centres set up for rain, flood-affected people in Mohali : The Tribune India

  • Chandigarh
  • 22 relief centres set up for rain, flood-affected people in Mohali

22 relief centres set up for rain, flood-affected people in Mohali

Health department conducting medical camps for the last three days

22 relief centres set up for rain, flood-affected people in Mohali

The relief centres are spread across Mohali district to provide relief and medical aid to flood victims. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, July 11

The Mohali administration has set up 22 evacuation centres spread across the district to provide relief and medical aid to the flood, rain affected people.

The district health department has been conducting medical camps for the last three days to provide medical aid to the people at different places, officials said.

Mohali Civil surgeon Dr Mahesh Kumar and Nodal Officer (Flood) Dr Subhash Kumar said, “Medical camps have been conducted at 22 centres across the district. Arrangements have also been made in the government health institutions in the district, where the patients can come and get quality healthcare services.”

Officials said most of the local residents will move out of camps after a day or two to their relative’s houses. “Migrant labourers, their families and underprivileged people are staying put at these camps. As of now there has been no casualty,” health department officials said.

Officials said the medical team of Mohali Civil Hospital is providing aid at Rain Basera in Phase 6 and Phase-11. At Daon village, people are being provided with essential medicines, ORS packets and getting medical examination and treatment services. Rapid Response Teams are also operational to provide immediate medical assistance to the people.

Major relief camps in Mohali

  • Mubarikpur
  • Rain Basera opposite Dara Studio
  • Daun village
  • Shiv Mandir, Daun
  • Badhmajra
  • Jujhar Nagar
  • Vishwakarma Mandir, Kurali
  • Jashan Palace, Lalru

#Mohali

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Rain fury: NH-44 temporarily closed; traffic movement on Ambala-Chandigarh, Ambala-Ludhiana sections halted

2
Punjab

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

3
Punjab

Badi Nadi overflows in Patiala, 300 rescued

4
Chandigarh

Ambala police issue traffic advisory, vehicular movement restored on Chandigarh-Ambala highway

5
Punjab

Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar

6
Trending

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: Several hotels offer free stay and meals to stranded tourists

7
Himachal

Chandigarh-Shimla highway reopens for traffic

8
Chandigarh

No let-up, rain leaves trail of destruction in Chandigarh

9
Himachal

300 tourists to be evacuated from Chandratal Lake area today

10
Haryana

Weather clears in rain-battered Punjab, Haryana; authorities step up relief efforts

Don't Miss

View All
‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Up to 5-year jail, ~1L fine for using Chinese string
Patiala

Up to 5-year jail, Rs 1L fine for using Chinese kite string

Heavy rain alert for next 4 days
Himachal

Heavy rain alert in Himachal for next 4 days

Top News

Weather clears in rain-battered Punjab, Haryana, authorities step up relief efforts

Weather clears in rain-battered Punjab, Haryana; authorities step up relief efforts

The governments in both states have stepped up efforts to pr...

30 houses, 40 shops washed away in flooded Sainj river in Kullu, CM conducts aerial survey

30 houses, 40 shops washed away in flooded Sainj river in Kullu, CM conducts aerial survey

No loss of life reported so far; CM Sukhu announces Rs 1 cro...

Islam occupies unique ‘position of pride’ amongst religious groups in India: NSA Ajit Doval

Islam occupies unique ‘position of pride’ amongst religious groups in India: NSA Ajit Doval

Doval stressed that as a proud civilisational state, India b...

Supreme Court sets aside extension given to ED Director Sanjay K Mishra

Supreme Court sets aside extension given to ED Director Sanjay K Mishra

A three-judge Bench led by Justice BR Gavai, however, allows...

GST Council agrees to levy 28 per cent tax on online gaming on full face value

GST Council agrees to levy 28 per cent tax on online gaming on full face value

Council approved exemption of GST on import of cancer drug D...


Cities

View All

No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

No immediate threat of floods in Amritsar, says PWD Minister

Two-day police remand for Punjab ex-Dy CM OP Soni in DA case

Akal Takht, SGPC offer help to flood-hit

Water level rising in Beas at Harike; Minister visits areas

Knotty affair: Dangling wires pose a threat to residents in Medical Enclave

3 men found dead as car missing since July 8 located in rivulet near Chandigarh's Dadumajra

3 men found dead as car missing since July 8 located in rivulet near Chandigarh's Dadumajra

Ambala police issue traffic advisory, vehicular movement restored on Chandigarh-Ambala highway

In a first, Navy submarine periscope refurbished indigenously with CSIO in Chandigarh executing the project

No let-up, rain leaves trail of destruction in Chandigarh

Incessant Rain: After irate residents protest over civic amenities, Mohali administration responds

Tis Hazari firing: Seven lawyers sent to 14 days’ jail, another counsel to 2-day police custody

Tis Hazari firing: Seven lawyers sent to 14 days’ jail, another counsel to 2-day police custody

Supreme Court won't stay Delhi Services Ordinance giving Lieutenant Governor wider powers

Yamuna swells further in Delhi, evacuation begins

Delhi’s drainage system can’t handle such rain: CM Kejriwal

SC to hear Sisodia’s bail pleas on July 14

Rescue work on as villages flooded in Punjab

Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

25 Garhshankar villages inundated

Amid rescue & relief, question remains why no lessons learnt from 2019 floods

Jalandhar: Veggie prices skyrocket

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Sutlej flowing above danger mark, flood-like situation prevails in district

Residents make every effort to protect Dhusi Bundh

Overflowing nullah leaves streets flooded

VB nabs four for taking Rs 30K bribe

Gas Tragedy: PPCB finds 22 water polluting industries in Giaspura

Rescue work on as villages flooded in Punjab

Rescue work on as several areas flooded in Punjab's Patiala, Jalandhar

Parts of Patiala, Jalandhar flooded; 2 dead

Badi Nadi overflows in Patiala, 300 rescued

Heavy rain leaves Patiala flooded

Minister visits rain-hit villages, says public safety key concern