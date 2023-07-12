22 relief centres set up in Mohali district

Mohali, July 11

The administration has set up 22 evacuation centres across the district to provide relief and medical aid to the flood and rain-affected persons. The Health Department has been conducting medical camps at different places for the past three days, officials said.

Civil surgeon Mahesh Kumar and nodal officer (flood) Subhash Kumar said, “Medical camps have been conducted at 22 centres across the district. Arrangements have also been made at government health institutions, where patients can get quality healthcare services.”

“Migrant labourers and underprivileged people stay put at these camps for longer periods. As of now, there has been no casualty,” the officials said.

A team of the Civil Hospital is providing medical care at Rain Basera, Phase 6, and Phase 11. At Daun village, people are being provided with essential medicines and ORS packets at medical check-up camps. Rapid Response Teams are providing immediate medical assistance to affected people. — TNS

Major camps

Mubarikpur

Rain Basera opposite Dara Studio

Daun village

Shiv temple, Daun

Badhmajra

Jujhar Nagar

Vishwakarma temple, Kurali

Jashan Palace, Lalru

#Mohali