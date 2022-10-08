Panchkula: 22-year-old held for firing into air

Panchkula, October 7
The police nabbed a youth who opened fire during a function with an intention to kill a person.
The suspect was identified as Nisar Mohammad (22), a resident of Garhi Kotaha village near Raipur Rani in Panchkula district.
In his complaint to the police, the victim, Sikandar Pal, a resident of Narayanpur village near Raipur Rani, had alleged that he was attending a wedding along with his friends on February 5. He said three persons came there on a motorcycle and started abusing him. He said two of them then took out pistols and fired into the air and fled after hitting him on his head with the butt of a pistol.
Following the complaint, a case under Section 283, 323, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered against the suspects.
The Crime Branch, Sector 26, Panchkula, took over the case and arrested a suspect yesterday.
He was produced in a court, which remanded him in police custody for four days.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire
The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers
CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3
The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...
Spurious syrup: All five accused on bail, cops yet to file challan
12 kids died in Udhampur in Jan 2020
306 substandard drugs on list, 85 produced in Himachal Pradesh
Habitual offenders regularly figure on this list
'Deep Sidhu disliked Amritpal Singh, blocked his phone'
Mandeep Singh Sidhu says probe his antecedents