Panchkula: 22-year-old held for firing into air

Panchkula, October 7

The police nabbed a youth who opened fire during a function with an intention to kill a person.

The suspect was identified as Nisar Mohammad (22), a resident of Garhi Kotaha village near Raipur Rani in Panchkula district.

In his complaint to the police, the victim, Sikandar Pal, a resident of Narayanpur village near Raipur Rani, had alleged that he was attending a wedding along with his friends on February 5. He said three persons came there on a motorcycle and started abusing him. He said two of them then took out pistols and fired into the air and fled after hitting him on his head with the butt of a pistol.

Following the complaint, a case under Section 283, 323, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act was registered against the suspects.

The Crime Branch, Sector 26, Panchkula, took over the case and arrested a suspect yesterday.

He was produced in a court, which remanded him in police custody for four days.

