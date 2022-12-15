22-yr-old dies as car overturns

Tribune News Service

Mohali: A 22-year-old man was killed after the car he was driving hit a berm and overturned near Silvi Park in Phase 10 around 3.30 am on Wednesday. Delhi resident Simranjit Singh was speeding when the accident occurred. The car overturned, trapping the driver. The victim was taken to the Phase 6 hospital where he died. Phase 11 SHO Mandeep Singh said: “Preliminary investigation suggests the car driver was speeding or he fell asleep.” TNS

Guard’s body found in pond

Mohali: A 45-year-old man, who was working as a security guard with a private company, was found dead at a pond near Mirpura village in Lalru. The deceased, identified as Jaswinder Singh, is survived by his wife and a daughter. The victim had left the house for office two days ago. The police handed over the body to the victim’s kin after a postmortem examination. TNS

Man held for murder bid

Chandigarh: The UT police have arrested Gurudutt Mishra (35), a resident of Colony No. 4, Industrial Area, Phase I, for allegedly stabbing two residents of Hallo Majra, identified as Risbhah and Ritesh. The incident was reported from near the Poultry Farm roundabout, which left both the victims injured. A case of attempt to murder has been registered at the Sector 31 police station. TNS

Woman duped of Rs 90,000

Chandigarh: A woman has reportedly been duped of Rs 90,000. The complainant stated that the suspect caller her up on her mobile phone and told her that the KYC of her bank account was required to be updated. The victim was tricked and later money was withdrawn from her account. A case has been registered at the Cybercrime police station. TNS

Conference on human rights

Mohali: The Rayat Bahra University School of Law, in collaboration with the Human Rights Council and the Women’s Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chandigarh, celebrated Human Rights Day by organising an international conference on youth and human rights. Special emphasis was on education and awareness of various human rights issues. The valedictory session had three technical sessions and a skit. TNS

Missing man found dead

Ambala: The body of a 55-year-old man was recovered from a well at Babyal village in Ambala Cantonment on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Mohan Lal, a resident of Babyal village. He was missing for the past three days. It is being suspected that Mohan Lal may have fallen into the well situated at a deserted location under the influence of liquor. The well was surrounded by bushes. Mahesh Nagar SHO Rampal Singh said: “The body has been handed over to the family after post-mortem examination.”

#Mohali