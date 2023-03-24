221quintals of big fish removed from Sukhna

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 23

To maintain ecological balance in the Sukhna Lake, the UT Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department has removed nearly 221 quintals of large and old fish from the lake in the past 10 days. The contract for removing the fish was worth 33 lakh.

The department started the activity in consultation with the Forest Department and Zoology Department, Panjab University, on March 12.

The aim of the activity was to better the ecological management of Sukhna. Such small lakes have their own specific requirements of ecological management of flaura and fauna, which are very sensitive to changes. The removal of big fishes will also allow better availability of small fishes to feed on for migratory birds, which are omnivorous in nature.

An official said the activity was being carried out every four-five years to improve the environment in lake. He said nearly 100 quintals of fish was removed from the lake in 2015. The samples of fish species were sent to the Zoology Department for examination.

Fishing was being conducted with gill nets of a specific mesh size not less than 6 cm from knot to knot, so that small fish may get protected.

The nets were deployed at night (8pm to 6am) so as to avoid public inconvenience. The area of fishing would be specific and would be towards the regulatory ends. The activity ended yesterday.

