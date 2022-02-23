23 Covid cases,1 death in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: The city reported 23 cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, taking the tally to 91,608. The active caseload stood at 211. A 65-year-old woman from Faidan was brought dead at the GMCH-32 and tested Covid positive posthumously. She was fully vaccinated. TNS
24 more +ve in Mohali
Mohali: The district saw 24 fresh Covid cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 95,470. As many as 57 patients were cured of the disease. However, no fresh death was reported on Tuesday. There are now 232 active cases in the district. The death toll stands at 1,144. TNS
19 cases in Panchkula
Panchkula: The district reported 19 fresh cases of Covid, including eight males, during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 43,992. However, no death due to the virus was recorded on Tuesday. So far, 43,518 patients have been cured. There are now 61 active cases, including 55 in home isolation.
