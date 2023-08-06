23 hybrid vehicles out of road tax ambit in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 5

The UT Transport Department has prepared a list of models eligible for road tax exemption in hybrid vehicles category. The hybrid vehicles, including strong hybrid and plug-in hybrid models, purchased from Chandigarh will be granted full exemption from road tax.

To ensure transparency and authenticity, the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) has compiled a list of strong hybrid vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles, including details of the manufacturers, models/variants and certificate numbers provided by the manufacturers.

The list includes five models and variants of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, 16 of Toyota Kirloskar Motors Ltd and two of Honda Cars India Ltd.

The RLA will regularly update the list on receiving certificates from the manufacturers.

The department has developed a comprehensive standard operating procedure (SOP) for the hassle-free registration of hybrid vehicles in the city. Automobile dealers, after providing temporary registration certificates to the owners, will handle the formalities for road tax exemption directly with the RLA within 24 hours. With the simplified process, the application for road tax exemption will be processed by the RLA within one day, sparing vehicle owners from tedious paperwork and long queues.

The step taken by the UT Transport Department aims to encourage the adoption of eco-friendly vehicles and contribute to a cleaner, greener Chandigarh.