23-year-old acquitted of rape charge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 20

A local court has acquitted a 23-year-old man in a case of rape registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act three years ago after the prosecution failed to prove charges.

The police had registered the case against the accused on the complaint of an alleged victim on December 31, 2020, under Section 376 (2) (n) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

The victim alleged the accused raped her on the pretext of marriage. Consequent to her physical relations with the accused, she alleged she got pregnant twice and the accused allegedly gave medicines to her on both occasions for the termination of pregnancy.

The counsel for the accused claimed there was no basis in the case and he had been falsely implicated. After hearing arguments of both sides, the court acquitted the accused of charges framed against him.